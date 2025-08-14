Llama-derived nanobody VHH21 destroys the spike-trimer of SARS-CoV-2

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Frontiers JournalsAug 14 2025

Neutralizing antibodies that merely block receptor binding are losing ground against heavily mutated SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sub-variants. A new approach now exploits a llama-derived nanobody—VHH21—that does not just bind the spike (S) protein but actively tears the trimer apart within seconds. Bactrian camels were immunized with a cocktail of recombinant S proteins from ancestral and VOC strains, yielding a high-diversity VHH phage library. Multi-round biopanning and BLI screening singled out six nanomolar-affinity binders; VHH21, which spontaneously dimerizes, stood out by destroying 68 % of surface-immobilized S-trimers in 20 min, far outperforming ACE2 or conventional nanobodies.

Functional validation combined fluorescence super-resolution, SEC, negative-stain EM and real-time TIRF imaging. Within milliseconds after contact, VHH21 triggered release of fluorescent S1 subunits and left dissociated S2 stalks, effectively converting the metastable prefusion trimer into post-fusion debris. Cryo-EM at 3.3 Å revealed two VHH21 dimers wedged between neighboring RBDs in a half-up/closed configuration, locking the spike in an open state and preventing refolding. The epitope—loops 345-346 and 440-450 on the outer face of the RBD—lies outside the ACE2 receptor-binding motif, explaining why VHH21 retains nanomolar affinity against Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron BA.1-BA.5 S1 proteins and neutralizes corresponding lentiviral pseudoviruses with EC50 values in the low nanomolar range.

Sequence alignment and structural modelling show the epitope is conserved across SARS-CoV-2 lineages and largely preserved in SARS-CoV and bat CoV RaTG13, although a few substitutions weaken binding to MERS-CoV. Because mutations that underlie immune escape rarely alter this ridge, VHH21 offers a breadth unmatched by current monoclonals. The spontaneous dimerization mimics engineered bivalent constructs, delivering avidity without chemical conjugation and reducing the risk of viral escape. Small size, high stability and simple bacterial production make VHH21 an attractive candidate for intranasal prophylaxis or inclusion in multivalent therapeutics.

Source:

Frontiers Journals

Journal reference:

Wang, K., et al. (2025). Identification of a nanobody able to catalyze the destruction of the spike-trimer of SARS-CoV-2. Frontiers of Medicine. doi.org/10.1007/s11684-025-1128-4.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists develop promising new drug candidates against coronaviruses
New AI method could predict emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants
Natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 weakened significantly after Omicron’s emergence
Wildlife trade, not bats, likely moved the ancestors of SARS-CoV-2 to humans
Natural compounds identified as potential inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein
Scientists use AI to build mutation-proof antibodies for SARS-CoV-2
In silico docking of clinically approved drugs against the SARS-CoV-2 receptor-binding domain
Breakthrough peptide inhibitor effective against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New quinoline-based antiviral shows strong promise against SARS-CoV-2