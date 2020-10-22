Study sheds light on working principles of various advanced biosensing technologies

The COVID-19 pandemic is undoubtedly the most challenging global health burden since the 2nd World War. The pandemic has raised social awareness on the importance of effective and timely diagnosis that may help minimize the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Thanks to the advancement of micro- and nano-technology, biosensing has become a booming research field in recent years. However, barriers to the adoption are preventing the clinical communities to employ new biosensing techniques for the medical diagnosis or decision-making.

Advances in Biosensing Technology for Medical Diagnosis is therefore edited to summarize the state-of-art and to shed light on the working principles of various kinds of advanced biosensing technologies. More importantly, this book also documents the clinical validations on how the up-to-date biosensing technologies may be applied to for instance diagnosing infectious diseases and neurodegenerative diseases.

The contents of this book are expected to benefit not only students, researchers and clinicians in specialized fields but also policy makers and regulatory authorities in charge of diagnostic medical devices.

While the majority of global effort is centered on developing solutions against the coronavirus at this point, this book is published with the hope to contribute advice in the biosensing aspect as well as bringing clues to the world in response to next disastrous pandemic.