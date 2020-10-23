Seropositivity to SARS-CoV-2 among asymptomatic blood donors in New York

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic is actively spreading across the globe, and has now infected more than 41 million people, and has claimed over 1.1 million lives. The United States reports the highest number of cases, topping at least 8.4 million.

New York was the hardest-hit U.S. state during the peak of the outbreak in the country. Now, a team of researchers from Serimmune Inc, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and the New York Blood Center aimed to determine the prevalence of seropositive people for the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, among healthy blood donors. Their study appears in the pre-print journal medRxiv*.

Study: Prevalence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in healthy blood donors in New York. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock
Study: Prevalence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in healthy blood donors in New York. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock

The study

Though the number of cases is skyrocketing across the globe, there is ample evidence for the existence of asymptomatic carriers of SARS-CoV-2. This means that the numbers of those infected could be much higher than reported. The team wanted to see how many people carry antibodies against the virus to see how many potential convalescent plasma donors there might be.

To arrive at the study findings, the researchers analyzed blood samples from more than 1,500 healthy blood donors collected in New York between March and July 2020 for the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2.

With the use of novel technology, SERA (Serum Epitope Repertoire Analysis), the team noted a marked increase in SARS-CoV-2 seropositivity rates over the four months, from 0 percent in March to 11.6 percent in July.

To validate the findings, the team conducted a follow-up enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) test. The test conducted confirmed the results of the previous test.

The researchers said that the current study is consistent with other seroprevalence studies conducted in the greater New York metropolitan region, with reports that COVID-19 infections can be asymptomatic or may only cause mild symptoms.

With the study results, the team hopes that testing for seropositivity among healthy people may show those who have developed antibodies to fight the infection. They could donate convalescent plasma to those currently battling the infection, particularly those admitted to the intensive care unit due to severe illness and complications.

“Our results raise the question of whether a larger number of convalescent plasma donors could be identified among healthy, asymptomatic donors,” the team wrote in the paper.

“However, there is concern about providing antibody results to blood donors without an improved understanding of their immunological significance. We also demonstrate the utility of SERA for monitoring the antibody response to emerging infections,” they added.

What is convalescence plasma therapy?

Related Stories

Convalescence plasma therapy uses blood from people who have recovered from an illness to help others recover. It is performed by obtaining plasma from people who recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection and then infused to severely or critically ill patients to boost their immune systems to fight the infection.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized convalescent plasma therapy for people with COVID-19, allowing its use during the pandemic while there is still no approved treatment for the infection.

The FDA has issued new guidance in September to provide recommendations to health care providers on the use of COVID-19 convalescent plasma under the investigational convalescent plasma during a global health emergency.

The regulatory body released guidance that provides recommendations on the pathways for the use of the investigational convalescent plasma, the collection of convalescent plasma, compliance with the requirements of using the treatment, and record-keeping.

Many countries are experiencing second wave outbreaks as restrictions are eased. With the winter and cold season coming in the northern hemisphere, scientists and health experts expect the cases to soar. Convalescence plasma therapy may show promise as a method to reduce mortality among COVID-19 patients.

*Important Notice

medRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information

Sources:
Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Written by

Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Angela is a nurse by profession and a writer by heart. She graduated with honors (Cum Laude) for her Bachelor of Nursing degree at the University of Baguio, Philippines. She is currently completing her Master's Degree where she specialized in Maternal and Child Nursing and worked as a clinical instructor and educator in the School of Nursing at the University of Baguio.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Laguipo, Angela. (2020, October 23). Seropositivity to SARS-CoV-2 among asymptomatic blood donors in New York. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 23, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201023/Seropositivity-to-SARS-CoV-2-among-asymptomatic-blood-donors-in-New-York.aspx.

  • MLA

    Laguipo, Angela. "Seropositivity to SARS-CoV-2 among asymptomatic blood donors in New York". News-Medical. 23 October 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201023/Seropositivity-to-SARS-CoV-2-among-asymptomatic-blood-donors-in-New-York.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Laguipo, Angela. "Seropositivity to SARS-CoV-2 among asymptomatic blood donors in New York". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201023/Seropositivity-to-SARS-CoV-2-among-asymptomatic-blood-donors-in-New-York.aspx. (accessed October 23, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Laguipo, Angela. 2020. Seropositivity to SARS-CoV-2 among asymptomatic blood donors in New York. News-Medical, viewed 23 October 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201023/Seropositivity-to-SARS-CoV-2-among-asymptomatic-blood-donors-in-New-York.aspx.

Suggested Reading

SARS-CoV-2 can survive for 4 weeks on glass, money and metal
Why blood type O might lower risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection
How an ignored white blood cell may cause COVID-19 deaths
Study shows coronavirus thrives in dry air with low humidity
Exciting findings on CD8 T cell response in recovered COVID patients
Vaccines likely to be effective against SARS-CoV-2 D614G mutation
Study shows how wind instruments vary for risk of virus transmission
Evaporation is critical for coronavirus transmission in colder months

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

In this interview, News-Medical speaks to researchers about their latest research which could reveal the secret to eternal youth, fecal transplants.

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study estimates lower herd immunity to SARS-CoV-2 in the U.S.