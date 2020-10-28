High dose of radiation eliminates brain tumors in mice without key side effects

Treating cancer without debilitating side effects has long been the holy grail of oncologists, and researchers at the University of California, Irvine, and Switzerland's Lausanne University Hospital may have found it.

Charles Limoli, professor of radiation oncology at UCI, and Marie-Catherine Vozenin, associate professor of radiation oncology at the Swiss facility, used an ultra-high dose rate of radiation therapy to eliminate brain tumors in mice, bypassing key side effects usually caused by cranial irradiation. Their findings are published in Clinical Cancer Research.

It's not unreasonable to expect that in 10 years, this may become a widespread option for radiotherapy patients worldwide."

Charles Limoli, Professor of Radiation Oncology, University of California

Related Stories

Traditional radiation therapy exposes a tumor and nearby normal tissue to radiation for several minutes at a time, but Flash radiation therapy (Flash-RT) allows delivery of the same dose in only tenths of seconds.

The speed eliminates many of the toxicities that normally plague cancer survivors long after radiation treatments, significantly decreasing side effects such as inflammation and impairments to cognition.

As in traditional radiation therapy, the researchers fractionated the dose – divided the total over several sessions. Using Flash-RT, they found that the same total dose of radiation delivered at quicker dose rates removed brain tumors just as effectively as the traditional method.

"This is very important since fractionation is the standard in the clinic and the easiest way to transfer Flash-RT at the clinical level," said principal investigator Vozenin, an adjunct professor at UCI.

Though this work focused on the brain, Flash-RT has also been used to treat lung, skin, and intestinal cancers, while still preventing many radiation-induced complications. These additional studies have been successful across several types of animals, including fish, mice, pigs, cats, and one human subject.

"It seems that this treatment is going to be universally beneficial for most cancer types," Limoli said.

Now that researchers have verified that the method works, groups around the world are developing machines that would make Flash technology available in clinics. One device is awaiting approval in the U.S. and Europe, and Vozenin plans to use it in two clinical trials at the Lausanne University Hospital early next year.

Meanwhile, she and Limoli are investigating the mechanisms behind Flash-RT's beneficial effects to better understand how the technology works.

Said Limoli: "In the last 30 or 40 years, I'd say, there's been nothing in the field of radiation sciences as exciting as this."

Source:

University of California

Journal reference:

Montay-Gruel, P., et al. (2020) Hypo-fractionated FLASH-RT as an effective treatment against glioblastoma that reduces neurocognitive side effects in mice. Clinical Cancer Research. doi.org/10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-20-0894.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New technique could propel personalized cancer treatments
Biodynamic imaging illuminates ovarian cancer treatments
Fecal immunochemical test accurately rules out bowel cancer in patients with suspicious symptoms
Research findings could potentially help exploit the weaknesses of cancer cells
Scientists identify new target for developing novel drugs against several types of cancer
New staging system can inform treatment decisions for non-metastatic prostate cancer
$14 million grant awarded to mitigate the impact of cancer on Pacific Islanders
Study: Antibody-based drug could dramatically reduce cancer in mice

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers identify molecular connection between meat, dairy diets and cancer risk