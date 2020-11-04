HPV vaccines found to be safe and well-tolerated in males

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections and cases various cancers in women and men. There are currently three vaccines available, and their efficacy and safety have been thoroughly assessed in females but not males. A new analysis published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology shows that HPV vaccines are safe and well-tolerated in the male population, and the side effects that may occur after immunization are similar in both sexes.

The analysis included all reports of adverse events following immunization present in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System from January 1, 2006 to September 30, 2018.

"To the best of our knowledge, this is one of the first studies focused on the evaluation of the safety profile of HPV vaccines in males," the authors wrote.

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Bonaldo, G., et al. (2020) Human papilloma virus vaccination in males: A pharmacovigilance study on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. doi.org/10.1111/bcp.14584.

