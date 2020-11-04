Vitamin D supplements ease symptoms of severe atopic dermatitis in children

Vitamin D supplementation eased the symptoms experienced by children with severe atopic dermatitis, or eczema, in a recent randomized controlled trial published in Pharmacology Research & Perspectives.

Investigators reported on the results of 86 patients with the inflammatory skin condition who completed the trial and received either oral daily vitamin D or placebo, in addition to standard care, for 12 weeks.

"Vitamin D supplementation could be an effective adjuvant treatment that improves the clinical outcomes in severe atopic dermatitis," the authors wrote.

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Mansour, N.O., et al. (2020) The impact of vitamin D supplementation as an adjuvant therapy on clinical outcomes in patients with severe atopic dermatitis: A randomized controlled trial. Pharmacology Research & Perspectives. doi.org/10.1002/prp2.679.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Robotic Trunk Support Trainer helps children with cerebral palsy to sit more stably
Mothers' vitamin D levels during pregnancy positively associated with their children's IQ
Children with multiple islet autoantibodies are more likely to progress to type 1 diabetes
Researchers develop a unique method of identifying early signs of acute kidney injury
Children with asthma having fewer attacks amid the coronavirus pandemic, study says
Innovative hybrid approach increases vaccinations and primary care visits during pandemic
WHO welcomes SHINE trial results on shorter treatment for drug-susceptible TB in children
Fever and cough best indicators for COVID-19 in children and adolescents

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Preventive antimalarial treatments drastically reduce malaria infections among school children