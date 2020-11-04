Vitamin D supplements ease symptoms of severe atopic dermatitis in children

Reviewed by Emily Henderson, B.Sc.Nov 4 2020
Vitamin D supplementation eased the symptoms experienced by children with severe atopic dermatitis, or eczema, in a recent randomized controlled trial published in Pharmacology Research & Perspectives.
Investigators reported on the results of 86 patients with the inflammatory skin condition who completed the trial and received either oral daily vitamin D or placebo, in addition to standard care, for 12 weeks.
"Vitamin D supplementation could be an effective adjuvant treatment that improves the clinical outcomes in severe atopic dermatitis," the authors wrote.
Source:
Journal reference:
Mansour, N.O., et al. (2020) The impact of vitamin D supplementation as an adjuvant therapy on clinical outcomes in patients with severe atopic dermatitis: A randomized controlled trial. Pharmacology Research & Perspectives. doi.org/10.1002/prp2.679.