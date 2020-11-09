Digital pathology solution from Sectra used for training future pathologists

The Royal College of Pathologists of Australasia (RCPA) has reached a milestone in its exam process with trainees now using the digital pathology solution from the international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra. This provides trainees across the region with easy-to-use tools that enable them to focus on the pathology cases at hand.

Pathology trainees from across Australasia take several sets of exams throughout their five years of training. Now, during the ongoing pandemic, these exams are being conducted remotely instead of on campus in Sydney. Regardless of where the exams take place, we need a solid, robust and secure solution that we can rely on during this important and stressful time for trainees. Sectra’s solution is also intuitive and easy to use, requiring minimal training. We feel very confident that our new exam process using Sectra’s solution will better prepare our pathology trainees for their future careers.”

Doctor Michael Dray, RCPA President

Sectra’s solution will be used by pathology trainees from across Australasia, including Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, during their final pathology exams. The trainees will have access to Sectra’s solution through the program portal where they will receive cases and associated questions for assessment. The solution’s zero-footprint viewer and smart streaming functionality enable access to digital pathology images without large installations, at any time.

Sectra is committed to making our solutions rock-solid and easy to use, since this is critical in the clinical environment. I’m excited that it is these qualities that grant us the opportunity to be part of training future pathologists for their important job. Sectra believes that digital pathology plays a key role in meeting the challenges in, for example, cancer care. Making our digital pathology solution part of the program for training pathologists is truly inspiring.”

Bart Thielen, President of Sectra Australia and New Zealand

Related Stories

The RCPA is the leading organization representing pathologists and senior scientists in Australasia. Its mission is to train and support pathologists and senior scientists and to improve the use of pathology testing to achieve better healthcare. The related quality assurance programs (RCPAQAP) have used Sectra’s digital pathology solution in external quality assurance (EQA) programs in Australia and another 80 countries since 2017.

Sectra’s digital pathology solution

Sectra’s digital pathology solution includes digital tools that enable pathologists to make their diagnoses and carry out reporting with higher precision and less time spent per case. It is a complete, vendor-neutral solution for primary diagnostics that includes storage solutions and an advanced review workstation.

Sectra’s pathology solution is part of its enterprise imaging offering. It provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Read more about Sectra’s enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is ranked “Best in KLAS” for seven consecutive years at medical.sectra.com.

Source:

Sectra

