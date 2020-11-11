Postdoctoral fellow at LSU Health New Orleans becomes first NIH Outstanding Scholar

Khanh Do, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow at LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center of Excellence, is a member of the first group chosen by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as NIH Outstanding Scholars in Neuroscience.

In informing her of the honor, the awards committee wrote,

It was undoubtedly clear from the nomination package we received that your research and scientific training are exceptional thus warranting this distinguished honor."

Khanh Do, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center of Excellence, Louisiana State University

Related Stories

During the 1st Annual NIH Intramural Research Program Outstanding Scholars in Neuroscience Award Program and Symposium recently held virtually, Do gave a presentation on her research - The Lipidomics in Neurodegeneration.

Lipidomics, an emerging field in biosciences research, is the study of the complete set of the body's fatty molecules and how they interact with each other, proteins, genes as well as their biological roles.

Dr. Do trained and works in the lab of Dr. Nicolas Bazan, Boyd Professor and Director of LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center of Excellence.

She has been working with elovanoids, discovered by Dr. Bazan's lab. Elovanoids, made from omega-three fatty acids, have shown promise as a potential new early diagnostic tool and therapeutic approach for such devastating neurodegenerative diseases as age-related macular degeneration and Alzheimer's.

The NIH Outstanding Scholars in Neuroscience Award Program was designed to recognize and support senior pre-doctoral candidates and early stage postdoctoral fellows who are conducting exceptional research and have great academic potential in their scientific PhD programs across the United States.

There are only 30 awardees nationwide this year. Do earned a PhD in Neuroscience from LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans in 2019.

Her other awards include the Eicosanoid Research Foundation Award (2019); Full Fellowship from Schlumberger Foundation, Faculty for the Future Fellowship (2016-2019); Full Fellowship Vietnam Education Foundation (VEF), US Government (2013- 2015).

Source:

Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research examines changes in physical activity, sitting and sleep during Scotland's COVID lockdown
Research on autophagy and coronavirus, implicates ULK1
Flinders University receives funding for new brain cancer research project
The Future of Microbiome Research
Research identifies antigen-specific peripheral T follicular helper cells in COVID-19 infected patients
New research on small non-coding RNAs and SARS-CoV-2
NTHU research could have significant impact on the treatment of dementia
Research finds a problem with concept of herd immunity in COVID-19

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research uncovers SARS-CoV-2 viral traits critical for the virus in human airways