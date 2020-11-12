BMA: Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough brings widespread protection a step closer

BMA encouraged by vaccine ‘breakthrough’ which brings ‘widespread protection a step closer’

Responding to the news that the Pfizer phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial was found to be 90% effective, BMA public health medicine committee co-chair Dr Penelope Toff said:

“Having a reliable vaccine is by the far the most effective way of tackling the virus and will ensure that we can protect the most vulnerable as well as alleviating pressure on the health service and easing economic and societal restrictions.

“There are of course still many important factors to understand before this can be safely distributed among the public, especially to those in the most vulnerable groups. We look forward to seeing more data on the safety and efficacy, including review by the JCVI and MHRA.

“While this is hopeful news, we must not forget that the reality on the ground now is that NHS staff are being pushed to their limits. It remains absolutely crucial that we all continue to follow the current guidance, particularly on not mixing with other households and that we all keep to the practices we know work best for infection control.”