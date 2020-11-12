BMA: Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough brings widespread protection a step closer

Nov 12 2020

BMA encouraged by vaccine ‘breakthrough’ which brings ‘widespread protection a step closer’

Responding to the news that the Pfizer phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial was found to be 90% effective, BMA public health medicine committee co-chair Dr Penelope Toff said:

“Having a reliable vaccine is by the far the most effective way of tackling the virus and will ensure that we can protect the most vulnerable as well as alleviating pressure on the health service and easing economic and societal restrictions.

“There are of course still many important factors to understand before this can be safely distributed among the public, especially to those in the most vulnerable groups. We look forward to seeing more data on the safety and efficacy, including review by the JCVI and MHRA.

“While this is hopeful news, we must not forget that the reality on the ground now is that NHS staff are being pushed to their limits. It remains absolutely crucial that we all continue to follow the current guidance, particularly on not mixing with other households and that we all keep to the practices we know work best for infection control.”

GPs and their teams know how vital a safe, effective vaccine will be in defeating Covid-19, and we are all encouraged by this breakthrough – which brings widespread protection a step closer. With their proven track record of mass immunization campaigns and strong relationships within their communities, GPs, practice nurses and other key staff are the right people to be leading this campaign once vaccines become available. With a number of approval processes still to go, we are a long way from guaranteeing that vaccinations in local surgeries will begin in December – but practices, working together in their areas, will stand ready. We know this will be a significantly challenging undertaking, particularly as staff are already struggling with ever-increasing workloads and staff burnout from the first wave of the pandemic. Therefore, practices will need support both nationally and locally, as well as patience and understanding from the public as they embark on this unprecedented campaign. As they often do, practices will step up to the challenge, but now need reassurance and details from NHS England as soon as possible around the program so they have plenty of time to prepare for an intense few months ahead.”

Dr Richard Vautrey, BMA GP committee England chair

Source:

BMA

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

VA joins Pentagon in recruiting volunteers for COVID vaccine trials
Study: Genetically edited form of herpes simplex virus outperforms leading vaccine candidate
Five important questions about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
First-of-its-kind synthetic DNA vaccine designed against Powassan virus
‘A great day for science and humanity’; Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is found to be 90% effective
UH and CWRU announce Phase 3 trial of Astrazeneca's investigational COVID-19 vaccine
Will an effective COVID-19 vaccine return life to normal in the US?
Booster dose enhances immunogenicity of ChAdOx1 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in aged mice

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
A promising vaccine for treating poorly immunogenic tumors