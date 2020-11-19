Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate triggers immune response

As the world grapples with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, scientists are racing to develop an effective and safe vaccine against the causative agent, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

Now, Sinovac Biotech's candidate vaccine, CoronaVac, has been found to induce an immune response in healthy adults aged 18–59 years, 28 days post-vaccination. However, the level of antibodies generated was lower than in people who had recovered from the illness.

The researchers published the trial results in the prestigious medical journal The Lancet, in November 2020. The data, which aimed to determine the efficacy and safety of the candidate COVID-19 vaccine, were from phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials with a total of 743 participants.

Sinovac is a leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in China. The company developed the CoronaVac vaccine specifically for SARS-CoV-2  CoronaVac is a chemically-inactivated whole SARS-CoV-2 virus vaccine, making it different from the messenger RNA (mRNA) candidate vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer.

Study: Safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in healthy adults aged 18–59 years: a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 1/2 clinical trial. Image Credit: Andreas Prott / Shutterstock
Study: Safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in healthy adults aged 18–59 years: a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 1/2 clinical trial. Image Credit: Andreas Prott / Shutterstock

Phase 1

In the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 1 and 2 clinical trials, the researchers enrolled healthy adults between 18 and 59 years old in Suining County of Jiangsu province, China.

In phase 1, the 144 participants were divided into two vaccination groups during screening – the days 0 and 14 vaccination cohort and the days 0 and 28 vaccination cohort. The first 36 participants in each cohort were assigned to block 1, who received a low-dose CoronaVac. Meanwhile, another 36 participants were assigned to block 2, who received a high-dose CoronaVac.

Related Stories

Within each block, the participants were randomly assigned to either two doses of CoronaVac or two doses of placebo.

Phase 2

In the phase 2 trial, 600 participants were separated into a day 0 to 14 vaccination cohort and a day 0 to 28 vaccination cohort. The scientists then randomly assigned the participants with a block size of five to receive two doses of either a low-dose CoronaVac, a high-dose CoronaVac, or a placebo.

The team observed for any adverse effects within 28 days after injection. Further, they tested the seroconversion rates of neutralizing antibodies to live SARS-CoV-2 at day 14 after the last dose in the days 0 and 14 cohorts and at day 28 after the previous dose in the day 0 to 28 cohort.

The scientists conducted the phase 1 trial between April 16 and April 25, 2020, and the phase 2 between May 3 and May 5, 2020.

Adverse reactions

In the phase 1 trial, seven participants in the first cohort and nine participants in the second experienced adverse reactions.

About 33 percent in the low-dose group and 35 percent in the high-dose group reported unwanted reactions in the second phase of the vaccine trial.

Seroconversion of neutralizing antibodies

Seroconversion of neutralizing antibodies shows if the vaccine had induced an immune response against SARS-CoV-2.

About 50 percent of the participants, who received the shot after 14 days, developed neutralizing antibodies in the trial's first phase. For those who received the second dose after 28 days, 83 percent developed neutralizing antibodies.

In the second phase of the trial, 98 percent of the participants who received the second shot after 14 days developed neutralizing antibodies. Meanwhile, all of those who received the second shot after 28 days had detectable antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

The researchers concluded that CoronaVac was well-tolerated and triggered humoral responses against SARS-CoV-2, which supported the approval of the vaccine's emergency use in China.

"Our findings show that CoronaVac is capable of inducing a quick antibody response within four weeks of immunization by giving two doses of the vaccine at a 14-day interval," Zhu Fengcai, one of the authors of the paper, said.

"We believe that this makes the vaccine suitable for emergency use during the pandemic," Zhu added.

Journal references:

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Written by

Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Angela is a nurse by profession and a writer by heart. She graduated with honors (Cum Laude) for her Bachelor of Nursing degree at the University of Baguio, Philippines. She is currently completing her Master's Degree where she specialized in Maternal and Child Nursing and worked as a clinical instructor and educator in the School of Nursing at the University of Baguio.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Laguipo, Angela. (2020, November 19). Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate triggers immune response. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 19, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201119/Sinovac-Biotechs-COVID-19-vaccine-candidate-triggers-immune-response.aspx.

  • MLA

    Laguipo, Angela. "Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate triggers immune response". News-Medical. 19 November 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201119/Sinovac-Biotechs-COVID-19-vaccine-candidate-triggers-immune-response.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Laguipo, Angela. "Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate triggers immune response". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201119/Sinovac-Biotechs-COVID-19-vaccine-candidate-triggers-immune-response.aspx. (accessed November 19, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Laguipo, Angela. 2020. Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate triggers immune response. News-Medical, viewed 19 November 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201119/Sinovac-Biotechs-COVID-19-vaccine-candidate-triggers-immune-response.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Children's DTP vaccine may provide cross-immunity for COVID-19
Five important questions about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
WHO approves first ever vaccine for emergency use to address polio
Around 30 percent of Australians hesitant to accept SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, study finds
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine nearly 95% effective
Spike-based DNA vaccine shows excellent protection against SARS-CoV-2 in a hamster model
People with heart disease can receive high-dose or standard-dose flu vaccines for protection
A promising vaccine for treating poorly immunogenic tumors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Recommendations for initial prioritization of vaccination measures against COVID-19