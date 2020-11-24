Researchers compare the technique of blind soccer players and sighted non-athletes

Researchers from the Faculty of Health and Sport Sciences at the University of Tsukuba studied the way blind players and sighted non-athletes tracked an incoming noise-making ball.

They found that blind players employed a larger downward head rotation when trapping the rolling ball, compared with blindfolded sighted volunteers. This work may help explain the methods visually impaired people utilize to complete daily tasks, as well as assist in the creation of new smart-assistant devices.

Blind soccer is a sport that can be enjoyed by anyone, regardless of visual ability. Except for the goalkeepers, players are blindfolded during the game, and can follow the location of the ball using the sounds it emits.

Related Stories

To better understand the way visually impaired players are able to receive and control the ball, scientists at the University of Tsukuba recruited both experienced blind soccer players as well as sighted nonathlete volunteers.

A system of ten cameras was used to keep track of the three-dimensional position of the reflective markers attached to the body of each test subject. The task for each participant was to trap an incoming rolling ball with his right foot while blindfolded.

The seasoned blind footballers showed a larger downward head rotation angle, as well as better overall performance, compared with the sighted non-athletes. However, no significant differences were found in the horizontal head or trunk rotation. This indicates that blind footballers can more closely match the motion of their head with the movement of the approaching ball.

Our study suggests that blind footballers are better at keeping the ball in a consistent egocentric direction relative to the head throughout the trapping process,"

Masahiro Kokubu, Study Senior Author and Professor, University of Tsukuba

It is known that blind individuals can have superior hearing compared with sighted individuals, especially for sound localization.

"Our results are consistent with previous findings that practice improves the ability to track sounds even in blind individuals who already do better than sighted people on this task," explains Professor Kokubu. These results also suggest that the strategy of blind footballers to accurately localize a ball is similar to the way high-level baseball batters rotate their heads. The results of this project may lead to improved smart devices that take advantage of these same techniques to assist visually impaired individuals.

Source:

University of Tsukuba

Journal reference:

Mieda, T., et al. (2020) Blind footballers direct their head towards an approaching ball during ball trapping. Scientific Reports. doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77049-3.

Posted in:

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Gold-containing drug auranofin kills 95% of SARS-CoV-2 virus in 48 hours in lab conditions
Globally, 350 million could be at risk of severe COVID-19 and hospitalization
Promising HIV vaccine fails in a large-scale clinical trial
The role of brain cells in spreading HIV
Main receptors used by SARS-CoV-2 for cell entry are absent in the human placenta
How Ritalin works: focus on benefits rather than costs of work
The second person cured from HIV goes public
Immune cells count each other in order to decide whether to attack

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
COVID-19 and immunodeficiency