Vaping might cut cigarettes, but won't help smokers quit nicotine for good

A new study debunks myths about vaping as a quitting aid, highlighting its link to prolonged nicotine addiction—here’s what smokers need to know.

Study: Daily or Nondaily Vaping and Smoking Cessation Among Smokers. Image Credit: Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock

Can vaping help smokers quit for good? A recent study published in the journal JAMA Network Open challenges the common belief that electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) or vapes aid smoking cessation.

A research team from the University of California analyzed data from smokers in the United States (U.S.) over four years and found that while daily vaping did not significantly influence quit rates, non-daily vaping was significantly associated with lower smoking cessation. Instead, vaping was linked to lower tobacco abstinence, raising concerns about its effectiveness as a cessation tool.

E-cigarettes

Smoking remains a significant public health concern, with many smokers seeking effective ways to quit. While electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), commonly known as e-cigarettes, have gained popularity as potential smoking cessation aids, their effectiveness remains debated. Many smokers believe vaping can help them quit, and some studies suggest it may offer advantages over traditional nicotine replacement therapies.

The study found younger smokers, those under 35, were more likely to vape daily compared to older adults, highlighting age differences in vaping patterns.

However, conflicting research findings and concerns about vaping’s long-term impact have fueled an ongoing debate. Researchers believe that variability in study outcomes could stem from evolving e-cigarette technology, differing definitions of cessation, and variations in study design. Notably, high-nicotine e-cigarettes became widely available in the U.S. in 2017. Yet, despite the availability of these more potent products, this study found no beneficial impact of vaping on smoking cessation.

Despite widespread belief in the benefits of vaping, some research suggests that it may prolong nicotine dependence rather than promote quitting. Understanding whether vaping genuinely helps smokers quit—or inadvertently sustains their addiction—is critical for shaping future tobacco control policies and interventions.

The current study

The present study analyzed data from the U.S. Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) cohort, focusing on smokers surveyed in 2017 and followed through 2021. They aimed to assess whether vaping, daily or non-daily, was associated with higher smoking cessation rates over four years.

A nationally representative sample of 6,013 adult smokers was included in the analysis. The participants were categorized based on their vaping habits at baseline into daily, nondaily, or non-vaper groups. The researchers tracked whether individuals had abstained from smoking for at least 12 months by 2021. They also examined dual abstinence, that is, whether smokers had quit both cigarettes and vaping products.

To control for potential biases, the study employed propensity score matching. This statistical method adjusted for key confounding factors, such as income, interest in quitting, education, age, mental health symptoms, and whether they lived in a smoke-free home.

Smokers experiencing mental health symptoms were significantly more inclined to use e-cigarettes regularly, pointing to a link between psychological distress and vaping habits.

By focusing on long-term cessation rather than short-term quit attempts, the study aimed to provide a clearer picture of vaping’s potential role in smoking behavior. Unlike some prior studies that assessed quitting at shorter intervals, this research emphasized sustained tobacco abstinence over multiple years.

The study’s methodology also accounted for the impact of high-nicotine e-cigarettes, which became widely available in 2017. The researchers ensured that key variables influencing smoking cessation were properly accounted for to offer a more reliable assessment of vaping’s impact on quitting smoking.

Results

The findings suggested that vaping was not associated with increased long-term smoking cessation. Among daily vapers, 20.9% had quit smoking for at least 12 months by 2021. In contrast, 14.3% of non-vapers had quit, and only 12.6% of non-daily vapers had done so. However, when adjusting for confounding factors, daily vaping did not significantly improve quit rates compared to non-vapers.

The introduction of high-nicotine vaping devices in 2017 changed the e-cigarette market, but researchers found no improvement in quit rates from these more potent products.

Notably, non-daily vaping had a statistically significant negative effect, with a 5.3 percentage point reduction in smoking cessation compared to matched non-vaping counterparts. Furthermore, when the researchers examined abstinence from both vaping and smoking, daily vapers were significantly less likely (by 14.7 percentage points) to be tobacco-free at follow-up, and non-daily vapers had a 7.2 percentage point lower abstinence rate.

These results suggested that rather than facilitating quitting, vaping may sustain nicotine dependence. Many individuals who initially switched to e-cigarettes continued using them, failing to achieve full nicotine abstinence. The findings also aligned with previous research that indicated that vaping does not consistently promote long-term quitting and may contribute to the dual use of cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

Importantly, the study highlighted the importance of rigorous control for confounding variables in observational research. Initially, unadjusted analyses misleadingly showed a positive association between daily vaping and quitting, but after controlling for confounders, these apparent benefits disappeared. Additionally, it underscored concerns that vaping might not serve as an effective quitting aid for most smokers.

Conclusions

In summary, this study provided strong evidence that vaping does not enhance smoking cessation and may even reduce long-term tobacco abstinence. While some smokers transition from cigarettes to e-cigarettes, few achieve complete nicotine independence.

These findings raise important public health questions about the role of vaping in smoking cessation strategies. The study also suggests that future research and policy efforts should focus on promoting proven cessation methods rather than assuming vaping is an effective alternative to smoking.