Study: Home health care provides support, improves recovery for COVID-19 patients

Survivors of COVID-19 are a vulnerable population who often have health ramifications from their illness and hospital stay. Upon returning home from acute care, large proportions of survivors experience functional dependencies, pain, dyspnea, and exhaustion.

Until now, no data has been available on the outcomes of COVID-19 patients discharged home after hospitalization and their recovery needs.

In a new study from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing), rich data from more than 1,400 COVID-19 patients admitted to home health care after hospital discharge describes home visit care and recovery extent.

In the study, 94 percent of the patients discharged to home health care, which included skilled nursing and physical therapy, achieved statistically significant improvements in symptom burden and functional outcomes and 87 percent had no adverse events.

The study indicates that increasing referrals to home health care has the potential to provide support and achieve improved recovery for these patients.

Our findings suggest that acute care providers might carefully consider which COVID-19 survivors would benefit from home health care after hospitalization. A decision support tool to identify general hospitalized patients for home health care referral may be helpful." Bowles was the lead investigator of the study.

Kathryn H. Bowles, PhD, RN, FAAN, FACMI, Study Lead Investigator, Professor of Nursing and van Ameringen Chair in Nursing Excellence, University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing

Source:

University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing

Journal reference:

Bowles, K. H., et al. (2020) Surviving COVID-19 After Hospital Discharge: Symptom, Functional, and Adverse Outcomes of Home Health Recipients. Annals of Internal Medicine.
doi.org/10.7326/M20-5206.

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Template for COVID-19 management in a rural health system
3D printed nanoparticle biosensing platform detects SARS-CoV-2 antibodies within seconds
Cloth masks should be machine washed daily during COVID-19, study says
There could be 7 million unplanned pregnancies because of COVID-19
COVID-19 increases flu vaccine acceptance in the U.K., study finds
WHO urges the public to avoid routine dental work amid the coronavirus pandemic
New digital service will help hospitals build capacity in outpatient services
Abacus Diagnostica's new multiplex assay provides reliable influenza, COVID-19 diagnosis in 75 minutes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers investigate SARS-CoV-2 transmission chain dynamics in the Nordic countries