GoMo Health EarlyCare program nurtures prenatal, postnatal moms to address psychological health

GoMo Health and the Center for BrainHealth® at The University of Texas at Dallas have joined forces to incorporate the Center's research-backed strategies that enhance brain health and build resilience, into GoMo Health's evidence-based patient engagement platform.

This combined approach supports all aspects of patients' psychological, physical, and behavioral health, and it will first be applied to the GoMo Health EarlyCare™ digital therapeutic program for maternal/child health.

The collaboration represents the first licensing agreement for the Center for BrainHealth content, which is aimed at strengthening the brain's fitness and performance through cognitive strategies and brain-healthy habits.

The GoMo Health EarlyCare™ program nurtures prenatal and postnatal moms with information related to physical and psychological self-care, including tips to reduce anxiety, stress, distress, and depression, as well as activities and actionable directives to increase resilience.

Additionally, the telehealth program offers parents and caregivers information to facilitate the baby's growth from birth up to age 8 with information related to physical, educational, language, and literacy milestone tracking.

The brain's frontal networks orchestrate and integrate all our higher-order thought processes, and three decades of research, development, and testing have led us to a science-backed methodology proven to strengthen them." Stephen White, JD, Executive Director, Center for BrainHealth's Brain Performance Institute™

"Better brain health enhances decision-making, problem-solving, the quality of our social interactions, as well as our ability to absorb, adapt to, and bounce back from challenges and adversity. With this collaboration, we are thrilled that our BrainHealth content will be available to benefit GoMo Health clients."

"We know that many women who are pregnant or have young children are in stressful personal, familial, and social situations, making them extremely vulnerable to adverse events and negative outcomes, which is even more prevalent during this pandemic. We are excited to include even more of these stress-relief strategies in our programs and make them available to people who need them the most," said Jessica Andersen RN, BSN, CPHQ, Director, Clinical Program Development, GoMo Health.

The joint program is foundationally based on the principle that no two people are physically alike, and the same DNA that constitutes the physical uniqueness of an individual impacts their behavioral, cognitive, and emotional differences as well. These combined factors directly impact each person's ability to be active in their own healthcare management.

"Combining our science-driven approach to precision health with the Center for BrainHealth science-based content enables us to personalize actionable and interactive resources for each individual. Together, we will be able to make a positive impact by bringing the right messages to the right people at the right time," said Bob Gold, Chief Behavioral Technologist and Founder at GoMo Health.

Following the initial pilot, the collaboration will expand to other patient groups, such as those undergoing cancer treatments.