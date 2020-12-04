ESMO honors 2020 recipients for advancing the field of oncology

The global coronavirus pandemic has disrupted cancer research, prevention, and treatment to an extent never seen before.

To sustain the development of medical knowledge and therapeutic progress for patients worldwide, particular attention must now be paid to the future of the discipline - and to the individuals who continue to work tirelessly to make it evolve.

The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) is proud to honor the 2020 recipients of its annual awards, all of whom share the Society's commitment to advancing the field of oncology, no matter how difficult the circumstances.

In keeping with its determination to stay the course and continue driving oncology forward throughout the ongoing health crisis, ESMO maintained nominations for the awards usually presented at specialized congresses, some of which had to be canceled in 2020. These distinctions go to the following dedicated investigators and illustrious experts with major research contributions to their name:

- Lillian L. Siu, Canada - Targeted Anticancer Therapies (TAT) 2020 Honorary Award - Fiona Blackhall, UK - Heine H. Hansen 2020 Award, jointly bestowed by ESMO and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) - Sherene Loi, Australia - ESMO Breast Cancer 2020 Award - Jedd D. Wolchok, USA - ESMO Award for Immuno-Oncology 2020

The ESMO Award for Immuno-Oncology, which was created in commemoration of ESMO's founding father Georges Mathé, is of particular significance this year as it marks the 10-year anniversary of Mathé's death.

Mathé was a pioneer of immunotherapy and visionary who paved the way for ESMO to become what it is today: the leading professional organization for medical oncology." Solange Peters, President, European Society for Medical Oncology (EMSO)

"All of this year's winners have in common with Mathé the ambition to break new ground in their respective fields and the will to improve cancer patients' lives," she added.

"Their successes are a worthwhile reminder that progress is possible through adversity - and ESMO prides itself on offering its unwavering support to those who make progress happen."

On the occasion of the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020, the well-known ESMO awards were conferred to four outstanding oncology researchers and clinicians with a track record of exceptional achievements: