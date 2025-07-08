Study identifies why some prostate cancers fail to respond to treatment

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Michigan Medicine - University of MichiganJul 8 2025

A new study from University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center researchers identifies a cellular signature that explains why about one-third of prostate cancers respond especially poorly to treatment.

Treatments such as enzalutamide, which is an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI), are standard of care for advanced prostate cancer. While many patients have long-term good response to the drugs, some will derive no benefit whatsoever. These "extreme non-responder" patients die much more quickly from prostate cancer.

The new study, published in npj Precision Oncology, looked at RNA sequencing data and clinical outcomes from several prostate cancer clinical trial datasets. The researchers identified a gene program linked to ARPI extreme non-response. Moreover, they discovered the chemotherapy docetaxel could be a good option earlier on in patients whose tumor harbors the ARPI extreme non-response program. Docetaxel is approved for prostate cancer but typically given later in the course of treatment.

We found significant differences in the gene expression program between prostate cancers that do exceptionally well vs. exceptionally poorly with ARPIs. Patients who have this extreme non-response program appear to get significant benefit from docetaxel, suggesting these patients may be good candidates for earlier docetaxel treatment."

Anbarasu Kumaraswamy, Ph.D., lead first author, investigator in the Alumkal Lab at the Rogel Cancer Center

The researchers also found that the kinase CDK2 regulates the extreme non-response program, and targeting CDK2 could block the program and reduce tumor growth in the laboratory samples that harbored the ARPI extreme non-response program. The authors suggest exploring CDK2 inhibitors, currently in clinical trials in other cancer types, as a promising new direction in prostate cancers with the extreme ARPI non-responder program.

Source:

Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Journal reference:

Kumaraswamy, A., et al. (2025). Transcriptional profiling clarifies a program of enzalutamide extreme non-response in lethal prostate cancer. npj Precision Oncology. doi.org/10.1038/s41698-025-01002-8.

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Vitamin E significantly improves liver health in MASH patients, new study finds
Genetic test outperforms PSA and MRI in spotting deadly prostate cancer early
Study explores how a familiar spice tackles the toughest cancer cells
Colorectal cancer burden climbs in countries with low milk intake
Gene therapy brings back hearing in young and adult deaf patients
Tomatoes and lycopene: Can eating more reduce your cancer risk?
UNIGE scientists uncover two key proteins that regulate chromatin remodelling
Globally prostate and testicular cancer rates climb, but mortality is falling

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Breakthrough study reveals killing power of CD4 T cells against cancer