COVID-19 pandemic reveals need for consensus on definition of essential oral healthcare

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the need for consensus on the definition of essential oral healthcare.

The article "Pandemic considerations on essential oral healthcare" provides a layered model of essential oral healthcare, integrating urgent and basic oral healthcare, as well as advanced and specialist oral healthcare.

Essential oral healthcare covers the most prevalent oral health problems but, by default, does not include the full spectrum of possible interventions that contemporary dentistry can provide. A layered approach to the definition of essential oral healthcare allows for categorization and prioritization with available resources and needs in mind.

This model also includes a definition of basic oral healthcare and calls for oral healthcare to be recognized as an integral component of a healthcare system's essential services.

There is a significant need for evidence-based criteria to define which dental interventions are to be included in each category of essential oral healthcare. A lack of clearly defined essential oral healthcare services leaves people at risk for physical, mental and social harm. All stakeholders, including the research, academic and clinical communities, need to work together to respond to this call for a consensus."

Nicholas Jakubovics, Editor-in-Chief,  Journal of Dental Research (JDR)

Source:

International & American Associations for Dental Research

Journal reference:

Benzian, H., et al. (2020) Pandemic Considerations on Essential Oral Health Care. Journal of Dental Research. doi.org/10.1177/0022034520979830.

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

G20 launches first report on digital health implementation approach to pandemic management
Lessons from Italian neurosurgeons who fought on the frontline of COVID-19 pandemic's first wave
Economic implications due to COVID-19 can have a devastating effect on children
COVID-19 pandemic underscores racial inequalities in US: a Michigan case study
Study shows how airflow inside a car may affect risk of COVID-19 transmission
COVID-19 pandemic has led to a decrease in hospital-wide HCV testing
Two-thirds of parents are worried about the effects of pandemic on children's mental health
Reducing aerosol transmission could help tackle COVID-19 pandemic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers explore the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on the environment