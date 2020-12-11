GMU professor receives $250,000 for Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health

Edward Maibach, Director, Center for Climate Change Communication; Faculty, Communication, received $250,000 from the Kresge Foundation for The Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health.

The mission of the Consortium is to organize, empower, and amplify the voice of America's doctors to convey how climate change is harming our health and how climate solutions will improve it.

The Consortium engages trusted health messengers in presenting climate change as a health and equity issue. It includes 30 medical society members and 55 partner health organizations. Its Climate and Health Advocates program for individual activists has 800 enrolled champions.

Funding for this award began in November 2020 and will end in late October 2021.