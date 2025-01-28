Climate change likely to cause a significant rise in heat-related deaths across Europe

Climate action could prevent 70% of 2.3 million projected heat-related deaths in European cities by 2099

Thermometer in hand in front of an urban scene during heatwave.
Study: Estimating future heat-related and cold-related mortality under climate change, demographic, and adaptation scenarios in 854 European cities. Image Credit: aleks333/Shutterstock.com

In a recent study published in Nature Medicine, researchers predict that climate change will likely cause a sharp rise in heat-related mortality throughout Europe by the end of this century.

How climate change impacts mortality

Heat and cold stress are major health risk factors associated with significant mortality across Europe, particularly among individuals with pre-existing health conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity. Existing evidence indicates that cold-related mortality in Europe is about 10 times greater than heat-related mortality.

Recent studies have reported that temperature-related mortality in Europe may decline with climate change. However, growing populations and urbanization amplify exposure to high temperatures, which subsequently increases the risk of heat-related mortality.

The balance between increased heat-related mortality and reduced cold-related mortality is a major determinant of the net effect of climate change, which several factors, including geographical locations, population-level adaptive capacity, demographic characteristics, and socioeconomic status, can influence. In the current study, researchers provide a comprehensive assessment of the net effect of climate change on temperature-related mortality across 854 European cities under various climate, demographic, and adaptation scenarios.

Important observations

The current study estimates that, without adaptation to heat, climate change can lead to over 2.3 million additional temperature-related deaths in 854 European cities by 2099 if strong policies are not implemented to reduce carbon emissions. However, 70% of these deaths could be prevented by rapid implementation of mitigation measures.

Three Shared Socioeconomic Pathway (SSP) conditions including SSP1-2.6, SSP2-4.5, and SSP3-7.0 were included in the analysis to make these projections. SSP1-2.6 corresponds to a sustainable world in which global warming barely exceeds 1.5 °C at its peak, whereas SSP2-4.5 corresponds to a world condition in which global warming remains below 3 °C. SSP3-7.0 corresponds to a world condition in which low priority is given to sustainability and environmental concerns, thereby leading to global warming near or above 4 °C.

The net death burden due to climate change in Europe may increase by 50% between 2015 and 2099 under SSP3-7.0, the lowest mitigation and adaptation conditions. This death burden can be reduced by at least two-thirds under the more stringent SSP1-2.6 and SSP2-4.5 conditions, in which high priority is given to reduce carbon emission.

In the absence of strong mitigation strategies, the estimated increase in temperature-related mortality can only be prevented through significant adaptation to heat, especially in the most vulnerable areas such as the Mediterranean region, Central Europe, and the Balkans.

Our results stress the urgent need to aggressively pursue both climate change mitigation and adaptation to increased heat. This is especially critical in the Mediterranean area where, if nothing is done, consequences could be dire. But, by following a more sustainable pathway, we could avoid millions of deaths before the end of the century.”

Related Stories

Ten European cities are projected to experience the highest temperature-related deaths by 2099. These cities include Barcelona, Madrid, and Valencia in Spain, Rome, Naples, Genoa, and Milan in Italy, Athens, Greece, Marseille, France, and Bucharest, Romania.

Due to their larger populations, the highest number of temperature-related deaths will likely occur in densely populated Mediterranean cities. However, several smaller cities in Malta, Spain, and Italy are also predicted to experience a high burden of temperature-related deaths.    

The impact of climate change on mortality was predicted to be less severe in cities away from the Mediterranean region. Other European capitals, such as Paris, were projected to see a smaller but significant increase in cumulative cold and heat deaths.

Comparatively, a net reduction in temperature-related deaths is probable in most cities in the British Isles and Scandinavian countries. However, this reduction would be outweighed by the 2.3 million additional deaths projected throughout Europe.

These results debunk proposed theories of ‘beneficial’ effects of climate change, often proposed in opposition to vital mitigation policies that should be implemented as soon as possible.”

Study significance

The current study provides concerning projections of temperature-related death rates that may affect multiple European cities in the absence of robust mitigation policies and appropriate heat adaptation strategies. Regional differences in temperature-related death tolls were also reported, which suggests a slight net decrease in death rates in Northern European countries but high vulnerability in the Mediterranean region and Eastern Europe areas.

Importantly, daily mean temperatures were used to make these projections, and as a result, they did not consider specific weather events, such as extreme nighttime temperatures and humidity conditions, which may modify the estimated death tolls.

Journal reference:
  • Masselot, P., Mistry, M. N., Rao, S., et al. (2025). Estimating future heat-related and cold-related mortality under climate change, demographic and adaptation scenarios in 854 European cities. Nature Medicine. doi:10.1038/s41591-024-03452-2 

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. (2025, January 28). Climate change likely to cause a significant rise in heat-related deaths across Europe. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 28, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250128/Climate-change-likely-to-cause-a-significant-rise-in-heat-related-deaths-across-Europe.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Climate change likely to cause a significant rise in heat-related deaths across Europe". News-Medical. 28 January 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250128/Climate-change-likely-to-cause-a-significant-rise-in-heat-related-deaths-across-Europe.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Climate change likely to cause a significant rise in heat-related deaths across Europe". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250128/Climate-change-likely-to-cause-a-significant-rise-in-heat-related-deaths-across-Europe.aspx. (accessed January 28, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. 2025. Climate change likely to cause a significant rise in heat-related deaths across Europe. News-Medical, viewed 28 January 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250128/Climate-change-likely-to-cause-a-significant-rise-in-heat-related-deaths-across-Europe.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Adults with egg white allergy face significant quality of life challenges
Curcumin compound reactivates Epstein–Barr virus, offering safer cancer therapy
Ketone body β-hydroxybutyrate restores protein balance and targets Alzheimer’s-linked aggregates
Heated mittens show promise in easing osteoarthritis pain and stiffness
Inequalities in green space linked to preventable deaths in urban areas
Researchers gain new understanding of how immune cells respond to heat during fever
It's official! Men and women experience and manage pain differently
Greening cities saves lives and transforms urban health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Climate change anxiety is pushing Americans toward collective climate action