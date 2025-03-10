Can eating invasive species and forgotten crops boost Europe's food security?

Could eating bugs, weeds, and invasive crabs save Europe’s food system? A new study explores how forgotten and novel foods could help secure diets and biodiversity in a changing world.

Study: Novel foods, neglected and alien species to increase food biodiversity of diets in Europe. Image Credit: Olga Bombologna / Shutterstock

In a recent review published in the journal Future Foods, researchers in Italy explored strategies for enhancing food biodiversity in Europe through the introduction of novel foods (NF), neglected and underutilized species (NUS), and invasive alien species (IAS) while considering associated risks and barriers.

Background

Urban foraging initiatives in Southern Europe are rediscovering edible wild plants like Cretan rock lettuce, with 27 species now mapped in Athens and Marseille through community-led surveys.

Did you know that just three crops—wheat, rice, and maize—account for 90% of global cereal production? Despite the availability of over 300,000 edible plant species, global diets have become increasingly uniform. This homogenization of food threatens biodiversity, weakens food security, and accelerates climate change.

Europe, with its highly standardized food supply chains, urgently needs to diversify diets. Expanding dietary biodiversity through novel foods, neglected and underutilized species, and invasive alien species presents a unique opportunity. However, consumer reluctance, regulatory challenges, and supply chain limitations pose significant barriers.

Further research is required to assess how these alternative food sources can be effectively integrated into daily diets while ensuring sustainability and safety.

The Role of NF in Biodiversity

NF, such as microalgae, edible insects (e.g., house crickets), chia seeds, and mycoprotein-based products, offer a promising solution to food system challenges. These foods require fewer natural resources, generate lower greenhouse gas emissions, and can supplement conventional protein sources with minimal environmental impact.

Despite these advantages, their integration into European diets remains slow due to regulatory constraints and consumer skepticism. The European Union (EU) has stringent food safety laws overseen by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) that ensure NF are rigorously tested, but this process can delay market entry. NF may also pose allergenic risks, such as cross-reactivity with shellfish allergens in the case of insects, which require careful assessment. Additionally, many Europeans remain hesitant to embrace unfamiliar foods due to cultural perceptions.

Processed forms of insects, such as powders or flours, may improve consumer acceptance compared to whole insects, helping to overcome neophobia. Consumer education, culinary innovation, and government incentives could facilitate the transition toward NF, ultimately contributing to dietary diversity, food security, and environmental sustainability.

NUS: A Missed Opportunity

Researchers highlight that urban foraging and community gardens could help reconnect city dwellers with neglected wild foods, but younger generations are losing the knowledge to identify and use these plants.

NUS are crops and wild foods that have historically been part of human diets but are now largely overlooked. These species, such as horse gram, faba beans, and Cretan wild herbs, are nutritionally dense and resilient to climate change, making them invaluable assets for sustainable agriculture.

However, many orphan legumes face challenges such as low seed sets and limited harvesting techniques, highlighting the need for modern breeding and genetic improvements to enhance their viability.

By reintroducing NUS into mainstream diets, communities can reduce dependency on a few staple crops, enhancing food security and promoting cultural heritage. Smallholder farmers stand to benefit from cultivating these species, as they often require fewer inputs and have the potential for niche markets. Urban foraging initiatives and citizen science projects could further revive interest in these overlooked species.

Urban gardens also offer opportunities for education and the cultivation of NUS, particularly in cities where generational knowledge of these species is fading.

Government policies that support research, seed distribution, and market integration are essential to unlocking the potential of NUS. Consumer awareness campaigns and farm-to-table initiatives can further encourage their adoption.

Horse gram. Image Credit: kv naushad / Shutterstock

IAS: A Sustainable Solution?

IAS pose a significant threat to native ecosystems, often displacing local biodiversity and disrupting food chains. However, rather than viewing these species solely as environmental hazards, they can also be repurposed as food sources.

Traditional preservation methods (e.g., fermenting, sun-drying) could extend the shelf life of underutilized crops by up to 18 months without industrial processing.

Countries such as the United States and Italy have launched initiatives to encourage the consumption of IAS, such as Asian carp and blue crab (e.g., Italy’s “Blue Crab Invasion” culinary project). These efforts help control invasive populations while providing new protein sources and economic opportunities for local communities.

Despite the potential benefits, challenges exist. Some IAS, like Bracken fern, contain toxins (e.g., ptaquiloside) requiring careful processing, and ethical concerns persist about incentivizing their commercialization. Food safety, consumer perception, and EU-wide harvesting guidelines must be addressed to ensure this strategy supports biodiversity conservation.

There are also economic risks, such as price inflation observed in Italy's blue crab case, where initial low prices rose due to high demand, potentially undermining the goal of population control.

Chefs can play a pivotal role in introducing IAS to consumers through culinary demonstrations and recipe innovation, helping to normalize these foods and promote their environmental benefits.

Bracken fern (Pteridium aquilinum (L.) Kuhn). Image Credit: Predrag Lukic / Shutterstock

Barriers to Adoption and Possible Solutions

Cultural resistance

Many consumers are hesitant to adopt alternative foods. Educational initiatives, cooking demonstrations, and media campaigns can help shift perceptions. Generational knowledge loss, particularly among urban populations, exacerbates this challenge.

Regulatory hurdles

EFSA’s centralized approval process ensures safety but can be slow and expensive. A more streamlined approval process without compromising safety could facilitate market entry for sustainable foods.

Supply chain challenges

Limited production and high costs hinder accessibility. Financial incentives for farmers and investment in supply chain infrastructure could improve affordability and distribution.

Knowledge gaps

Consumers, policymakers, and industry leaders require more information on the benefits and applications of these food sources. Research funding and public outreach programs can bridge this gap.

Potential Impact on Food Systems

Invasive species-based pet foods are gaining traction in the UK, with grey squirrel meat trials showing 40% lower carbon footprints than beef-based alternatives.

Integrating NF, neglected, and invasive species into diets could transform global food systems. Expanding the variety of foods consumed can help combat micronutrient deficiencies (e.g., omega-3 fatty acids in Antarctic krill) and promote healthier diets.

Sustainable food alternatives require fewer resources and contribute to lower carbon emissions, reducing environmental impact.

By diversifying food sources, supply chains become more resilient to climate change and economic disruptions, strengthening food security.

Encouraging the production of alternative foods creates new markets and economic opportunities for farmers and small businesses, boosting local economies.

Long-term investment in research and breeding is also necessary to ensure that these alternative food sources are developed sustainably and made accessible to all populations.

These combined efforts can contribute to a more sustainable and resilient global food system, addressing both nutritional and environmental challenges.

Antarctic krill (Euphausia superba). Image Credit: I. Noyan Yilmaz / Shutterstock

Conclusions

To summarize, food biodiversity is critical for ensuring sustainable, resilient food systems. NF, NUS, and IAS each present unique opportunities to diversify diets, reduce environmental impact and enhance food security.

Despite challenges related to consumer acceptance, regulatory barriers, and supply chain logistics, targeted interventions can drive meaningful change. Balancing the benefits of IAS consumption with risks like toxicity, economic distortions, and ethical dilemmas remains critical.

Governments, researchers, and the food industry must collaborate to promote education, streamline regulations, and invest in sustainable food innovations.

If successfully implemented, these alternative food sources could reshape European food systems, making them more diverse, adaptable, and environmentally responsible. By embracing dietary diversity, individuals and communities can contribute to a more sustainable, nutritious, and resilient global food system.