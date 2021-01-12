Contamination-free Microplate Sealing for ADME Screening

BioChromato Inc. reports on how Pharmaceutical companies undertaking Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism and Excretion (ADME) studies are benefiting from integrating RAPID Easy Piercing Seals (EPS) into their screening protocols.

Optimization of the ADME properties of a drug molecule is one of the most difficult and challenging part of the drug discovery process. The ADME profile of a compound has a major impact on the likelihood of its success as a drug.

Commonly ADME scientists use 96 or 384 well microplates for storing their large number of samples to be screened. To maintain the integrity of these samples it is important that the microplates are effectively sealed and that the seal does not contaminate the samples even after repeated sampling with an HPLC autosampler.

Traditional microplate seals often rely on silicone-based adhesives to create a seal. As a result sample contamination issues can arise as common HPLC solvents such as Acetonitrile, Water and DMSO can extract siloxane out of the silicon based adhesive. By comparison, RAPID EPS seals that use a synthetic rubber adhesive to create a high integrity, air tight seal with microplates, introduce no contamination into ADME samples to be analysed by HPLC.

In addition, the unique construction of BioChromato's RAPID EPS seal leaves no particulate material when pierced by an HPLC Autosampler. This property further safeguards samples from contamination and eliminates damage to, or clogging of your HPLC autosampler. RAPID EPS seals are proven to offer high integrity microplate sealing over a working temperature range of -80°C to 80°C.

To read an interview with an ADME scientist who has evaluated different different types of microplates seals please visit https://biochromato.com/testimonials/plate-and-seals/2. For further information on RAPID EPS seals please visit https://biochromato.com/plate-and-seals/eps/ or contact BioChromato Inc. on +81-466-23-8382 / [email protected] / [email protected] / [email protected].