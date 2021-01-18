NTU’s new medical technologies facility will speed up innovation to improve patient care

Nottingham Trent University’s £23 million Medical Technologies Innovation Facility (MTIF) will bring organisations and clinicians together with university researchers to develop their ideas and get them to market as quickly as possible.

The MTIF building on the Clifton Campus. Image Credit: Henry Brothers

Work now been completed at the university’s Clifton Campus and at the Boots site on the Nottingham Enterprise Zone.

The MTIF project is expected to improve the lives of patients, reduce the cost of care and stimulate the regional economy.

It will focus on supporting the development of innovative products and advanced materials to meet a range of future healthcare needs and accelerate innovation.

The site on the Clifton Campus will focus on research and development, linking academics with industry to provide a multidisciplinary approach to medical technology development.

The Boots site, meanwhile, will be dedicated to the development, clinical production and commercialization of new medical technologies. This site will provide access to laboratories, clean rooms, technologies and expertise for processing, prototype development and preparing manufacturing processes.

MTIF is expected to become a major specialist innovation asset within the Midlands Engine, supporting industry and enhancing the regional economy in the areas of life sciences and healthcare.

The project was supported by £9.7m from the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership, through its Local Growth Fund allocation. Henry Brothers and GF Tomlinson have been the main contractors for the Clifton Campus and Boots site, respectively.

This development is a major part of the investment that NTU is making in ensuring the future sustainability and growth of the economy of the City, County and Region.” Professor Edward Peck, Vice-Chancellor, Nottingham Trent University

MTIF Managing Director, Mike Hannay, said: “This is hugely exciting development for Nottingham and the wider region. MTIF will bring companies, clinicians and university researchers together to take their ideas from bench to bedside, accelerating the speed of innovation to improve patient care.”