Survey: 74% of respondents consider national vaccination strategy to be appropriate

According to the BfR-Corona-Monitor, three out of four respondents consider the national vaccination strategy appropriate.

Anyone who belongs to a risk group lives in a nursing home or works in healthcare is first entitled to vaccination against the novel coronavirus. The order for vaccination protection is regulated by the national vaccination strategy.

As the results of the 27th edition of the BfR-Corona-Monitor, a regular survey conducted by the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR), show, the majority of the population approves of this approach.

74 percent of the respondents consider the national vaccination strategy to be appropriate. This indicates that the strategy is accepted." Dr. Andreas Hensel, President Professor, BfR Federal Institute for Risk Assessment

While some regulations, such as the cancellation of events or the quarantine measures, have always been met with approval in recent months, other measures are now less accepted.

Whereas shortly before Christmas, 84 percent of the respondents considered the contact restrictions to be appropriate, 74 percent say so in the current survey. Over the same period, approval of the closure of shops fell by ten percentage points to 56 percent.

In the previous months, around 60 percent of the respondents said they felt well-informed about what was happening regarding the coronavirus. However, since the beginning of 2021, the perceived informedness has been declining. In the current survey, just under half of the population felt well or very well informed about what was happening. About one-fifth said they felt badly or very badly informed.

Across all age groups, common protective measures such as wearing a mask and keeping more distance from other people continue to be implemented by the vast majority.

However, there are differences in the perceived controllability of infection with the coronavirus. For example, 32 percent of 14- to 39-year-olds say they are not sure whether they can protect themselves from infection. In the age group 60 and older, this figure stands at 20 percent.