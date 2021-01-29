Researchers release first Japanese reference genome

The Japanese now have their own reference genome thanks to researchers at Tohoku University who completed and released the first Japanese reference genome (JG1).

Their study was published in the journal Nature Communications on January 11, 2021.

"JG1 can aid with the clinical sequence analysis of Japanese individuals with rare diseases as it eliminates the genomic differences from the international reference genome," said Jun Takayama, co-author of the study.

Back in 2003, the Human Genome Project, through a gargantuan global effort, cracked the code of life and mapped all the genes of the human genome.

Related Stories

Since then, more accurate versions of the human reference genome have been realized. Aiding this has been the advancement in next-generation sequencing technologies that allow for short read of approximately several hundred bases in a massively parallel way, reducing the costs and time to sequence DNA and RNA.

The international reference genome is based on an individual of African-European descent. This hampers investigating genetic variants or rare disease and cancer driving genes in Japanese owing to natural genomic difference reflective in different populations.

Associate professor Takayama and professor Gen Tamiya from Tohoku University's Tohoku Medical Megabank Organization (ToMMo) and the Advanced Research Center for Innovations in Next-Generation Medicine (INGEM) and colleagues from Tohoku University School of Medicine, School of Information Sciences, RIKEN AIP Center, and Miyagi Cancer Research Institute developed JG1 as the first part of the Japanese Reference Genome Assembly (JRGA) project.

This high-precision reference sequence is applicable to the whole human genome analysis and was constructed by analyzing the genomes of three Japanese individuals using high-coverage, long-read next-generation sequencing technologies.

Researchers can efficiently investigate the causal genetic variants of rare diseases and cancer driver genes with JG1.

"JG1 may be applicable to other populations, especially those from Asia. In addition, with the JG1, the accuracy of the Japanese allele frequency and haplotype reference panels gets improved," added Takayama.

Source:

Tohoku University

Posted in: Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Large-scale genome sequencing shows how SARS-CoV-2 mutated
Concern develops over Brazilian SARS-CoV-2 variant
The structure dynamics of the SARS-CoV-2 genome in cells, cell lysates and virions
Novel neutralizing antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 N-terminal domain discovered
Modeling study sheds light on SARS-CoV-2 genome packaging
How have new SARS-CoV-2 strains become more transmissible?
New SARS-CoV-2 variant emerges in the U.S.
A traditional Chinese medicine could help treat COVID‐19 symptoms

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers use SARS-CoV-2 to bioengineer universal vaccine platform