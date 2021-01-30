Study details how glutamate signaling works in the brain to enable neuronal communication

The most powerful substance in the human brain for neuronal communication is glutamate. It is by far the most abundant, and it's implicated in all kinds of operations.

Among the most amazing is the slow restructuring of neural networks due to learning and memory acquisition, a process called synaptic plasticity. Glutamate is also of deep clinical interest: After stroke or brain injury and in neurodegenerative disease, glutamate can accumulate to toxic levels outside of neurons and damage or kill them.

Related Stories

Shigeki Watanabe of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, a familiar face at the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) as a faculty member and researcher, is hot on the trail of describing how glutamate signaling works in the brain to enable neuronal communication.

In a paper last fall, Watanabe (along with several MBL Neurobiology course students) described how glutamate is released from neural synapses after the neuron fires. And today, Watanabe published a follow-up study in Nature Communications.

With this paper, we uncover how signals are transmitted across synapses to turn on the switch for plasticity. We demonstrate that glutamate is first released near AMPA-type glutamate receptors, to relay the signal from one neuron to the next, and then near NMDA-type receptors immediately after the first signal to activate the switch for synaptic plasticity."

Shigeki Watanabe, Researcher, School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University

This new study was also partly conducted in the MBL Neurobiology course, where Watanabe is a faculty member. "It began in 2018 with (course students) Raul Ramos and Hanieh Falahati, and then we followed up in 2019 with Stephen Alexander Lee and Christine Prater. Shuo Li, the first author, was my teaching assistant for the Neurobiology course for both years," Watanabe says. He will be returning to the MBL this summer to teach in the course -- and discover more.

Source:

Marine Biological Laboratory

Journal reference:

Li, S., et al. (2021) Asynchronous release sites align with NMDA receptors in mouse hippocampal synapses. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21004-x.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Medical Research News | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Idiopathic intracranial hypertension is on the rise, finds study
Automated method tracks cortical origin and initial spread of TAU proteins in Alzheimer’s disease
Tiny brain implant can be wirelessly recharged to control brain circuits
Abnormal hyperactivation in the brain could be an early biomarker of Alzheimer's disease
Researchers investigate cognitive brain mechanism devoted to reading
Researchers figure out how the immune system keeps tabs on the brain
Study reveals specific neuronal circuits underlying environment-based value learning
Certain malaria parasites use a mechanism to cross the blood–brain barrier

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
DARPA funding brings wireless communication between brains one step closer to reality