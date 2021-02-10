Scientists decipher the molecular blueprint for important receptor

In order for a drug to be effective at the right places in the body, it helps if scientists can predict as accurately as possible how the molecules of that drug will interact with human cells. In a joint research project, scientists from Collaborative Research Centre 1423 at Leipzig University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai have succeeded in elucidating such a structure, namely that of the neuropeptide Y receptor Y2 with one of its ligands.

This is the first time that a molecular blueprint for this receptor is available, which will enable the development of tailor-made new drugs, for example to treat epilepsy or cardiovascular diseases. The researchers' findings have now been published in Nature Communications.

Related Stories

The Y2 receptor plays an important role, especially in the peripheral nervous system and in the brain, as it is considered one of the "satiety receptors". It also plays a role in epilepsy as well as in cardiovascular diseases. If these diseases are to be treated with drugs that block the Y2 receptor, it is important to ensure that the drug can target this receptor precisely and exclusively, because some closely related receptors would have exactly the opposite effect. When developing novel drugs, it is therefore essential to obtain highly targeted compounds and to have precise knowledge of their molecular properties.

Researchers led by Professor Annette Beck-Sickinger and Dr Anette Kaiser at Leipzig University have succeeded in showing on the molecular level how substances can block the Y2 receptor. Working with their colleagues in Shanghai, they were able to explain the crystal structure with a bound ligand, validate it by means of numerous biochemical investigations, and transfer it to other systems.

The new study also reveals that Y2 receptor blockers bind differently than comparable molecules at the closely related Y1 subtype. This will facilitate further knowledge-based development of selective compounds at both receptors.

The investigation of this receptor family with its endogenous ligands as well as other clinically relevant compounds is one focus of Collaborative Research Centre 1423. The CRC 1423 is a research project being funded for four years by the German Research Foundation (DFG), in which four funding institutions are involved: Leipzig University, Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg, Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin and the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine.

Researchers from these institutions with backgrounds in biochemistry, biomedicine and computational science are collaborating on an interdisciplinary basis to gain a comprehensive understanding of the effects of structural dynamics on the function of G protein-coupled receptors. The Collaborative Research Centre comprises a total of 19 sub-projects.

Source:

Leipzig University

Journal reference:

Tang, T., et al. (2021) Structural basis for ligand recognition of the neuropeptide Y Y2 receptor. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21030-9.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Asthma drugs improve performance in healthy non-asthmatic subjects
SARS-CoV-2 and anti-COVID-19 drugs activate Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus
14 existing drugs identified as SARS-CoV-2 main protease inhibitors
Researchers survey repurposed drugs that inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication in vitro
Strong evidence several FDA approved drugs block SARS-CoV-2 in relevant cell-lines and human organoids
Hepatitis C virus drugs synergize with remdesivir against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro
Drugs targeting neutrophils could reduce ARDS in severe COVID-19
Researchers identify new step in brain cell mechanism that shows promise for treating epilepsy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New, low-cost technology for subcutaneous injection of viscous formulations