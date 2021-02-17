Self-sterilizing polymers are effective at inactivating SARS-CoV-2 virus

Researchers from North Carolina State University, Boston University, and Kraton Corporation have demonstrated a family of self-sterilizing polymers that are effective at inactivating coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 - the virus that causes COVID-19.

The work opens the door to a suite of applications that could help to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and other diseases.

"Our work here provides conclusive evidence that these materials, anionic polymers, can inactivate human coronaviruses quickly and efficiently," says Richard Spontak, co-author of a paper on the work accepted for publication in Advanced Science. Spontak is a Distinguished Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and a professor of materials science and engineering at North Carolina State University.

If we want to coat high-contact surfaces such as textiles, countertops, or walls - it's possible. Virus inactivation will occur as long as there is sufficient humidity."

says Frank Scholle, Study Co-Author and Associate Professor of Biological Sciences, Director of Center for Advanced Virus Experimentation (CAVE), North Carolina State University

Related Stories

When these anionic polymers absorb water, protons can travel through nanoscale channels to the surface, creating a highly acidic environment capable of inactivating viruses and killing bacteria and mold. The research team had previously demonstrated that several of the anionic polymers were effective against a range of pathogens, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and a strain of influenza.

"Based on what we've learned, we've been able to identify a fundamentally new inactivation mechanism and a family of polymers that expand the health care sector's arsenal for fighting the spread of coronavirus," Spontak says.

In laboratory experiments, the researchers demonstrated that specific anionic polymers could fully inactivate SARS-CoV-2 in just 5 minutes, and fully inactivate a human coronavirus surrogate called HCoV-229E in 20 minutes.

Kraton Corporation is in the process of evaluating applications for how some of these polymers might be used in a variety of settings.

"We are thankful for the opportunity to collaborate with NC State University and Boston University to address an important and urgent need for long-lasting antimicrobial performance," says Vijay Mhetar, Kraton's Chief Technology Officer. "Building upon this scientific discovery, Kraton Corporation is actively seeking regulatory approvals and evaluating application uses in transportation, health care, and building and infrastructure."

Source:

North Carolina State University

Journal reference:

Peddinti, B. S. T., et al. (2021) Rapid and Repetitive Inactivation of SARS‐CoV‐2 and Human Coronavirus on Self‐Disinfecting Anionic Polymers. Advanced Science. doi.org/10.1002/advs.202003503.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Viral load the main driver of SARS-CoV-2 transmission
New study supports UK’s delay of the SARS-CoV-2 Pfizer vaccine second dose
Artemisia plant extracts show potential anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity in vitro
Pfizer vaccine and Eli Lilly monoclonal antibodies successfully neutralize SARS-CoV-2 UK variant, finds study
New study shares preliminary data on Pfizer vaccine’s effectiveness in Israel
One-dose SARS-CoV-2 vaccine policy may lead to antigenic evolution, study finds
Researchers report a new SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern in Uganda
How effective has the COVID-19 vaccination program been in Israel?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Can early use of colchicine reduce COVID-19 mortality?