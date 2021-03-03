Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Debuts Biomek NGeniuS Workstation at AGBT

Celebrating more than 85 years of innovation, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences announces its newest automated liquid handler, the Biomek NGeniuS workstation, at the virtual Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting.

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Debuts Biomek NGeniuS Workstation at AGBT
Biomek NGeniuS workstation. Image Credit: Beckman Coulter Life Sciences - Flow Cytometry

Advances in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology mean more labs — of all sizes — can leverage the power of NGS to accelerate genomic research. The Biomek NGeniuS workstation is a purpose-built liquid handler for NGS library preparation. It offers an easy-to-use solution that reduces manual transfers and hands-on-time for the traditionally labor-intensive process of library construction.

This demonstrates our unwavering dedication to listening to our customers and meeting their evolving needs both in and out of the laboratory.  Its compact size and value brings an ingenious option to labs that want the benefits of automation yet are using manual library preparation kits.”

Mike Musgnug, Vice President and General Manager of the Biotechnology Business Unit, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences.

Related Stories

The Biomek NGeniuS workstation virtually eliminates loading errors by combining a sophisticated optical analytics technology — Dynamic DeckOptix system — with a heads-up display, to provide users real-time feedback on labware placement. Our exclusive Biomek NGeniuS Portal software allows any batch size, from 4-24 samples, to be set up from anywhere and monitored remotely from a Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge enabled computer. Hands-on time is further reduced by innovations including a reagent input carousel to minimize the manual transfer of reagents, along with an integrated thermal cycler and labware transport system.

This newest addition to our Biomek family builds on a rich history dating back to 1986 with the launch of the Biomek 1000. For more than 35 years, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has been at the forefront of liquid handling innovation and we’re proud to offer this cost-effective solution to NGS labs.”

Mike Musgnug, Vice President and General Manager of the Biotechnology Business Unit, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences.

Following the Biomek NGeniuS workstation debut at AGBT, virtual demonstrations are available from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences ahead of the projected launch later this year. For more information including to request a demonstration visit http://www.beckman.com/liquid-handlers/biomek-ngenius

Source:

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences - Flow Cytometry

Posted in: Genomics | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Beckman Coulter Life Sciences - Flow Cytometry. (2021, March 03). Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Debuts Biomek NGeniuS Workstation at AGBT. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 03, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210303/Beckman-Coulter-Life-Sciences-Debuts-Biomek-NGeniuS-Workstation-at-AGBT.aspx.

  • MLA

    Beckman Coulter Life Sciences - Flow Cytometry. "Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Debuts Biomek NGeniuS Workstation at AGBT". News-Medical. 03 March 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210303/Beckman-Coulter-Life-Sciences-Debuts-Biomek-NGeniuS-Workstation-at-AGBT.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Beckman Coulter Life Sciences - Flow Cytometry. "Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Debuts Biomek NGeniuS Workstation at AGBT". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210303/Beckman-Coulter-Life-Sciences-Debuts-Biomek-NGeniuS-Workstation-at-AGBT.aspx. (accessed March 03, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Beckman Coulter Life Sciences - Flow Cytometry. 2021. Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Debuts Biomek NGeniuS Workstation at AGBT. News-Medical, viewed 03 March 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210303/Beckman-Coulter-Life-Sciences-Debuts-Biomek-NGeniuS-Workstation-at-AGBT.aspx.

Suggested Reading

DuraClone RE antibody panels improve detection of rare, abnormal events in blood disorders
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences publishes ClearLLab Control Cells white paper
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences launches Europe’s first CE-IVD, 13-color clinical flow cytometer
Beckman Coulter introduces Kaluza C software to improve clinical reporting
Beckman Coulter introduces expanded range of clinical flow cytometry solutions at AACC 2018
Beckman Coulter launches DURA Innovations global flow cytometry business tools
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences announces new research-focused website
Beckman Coulter offers largest range of single color CE-IVD and ASR conjugated antibodies

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

What makes viruses infectious?

In this interview, News-Medical spoke to Professor Peter Stockley about his latest research that looked at what makes viruses infectious.

What makes viruses infectious?

More Content from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences - Flow Cytometry

See all content from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences - Flow Cytometry
You might also like... ×
Challenges in High Complexity Flow Cytometry