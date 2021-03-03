Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Debuts Biomek NGeniuS Workstation at AGBT

Celebrating more than 85 years of innovation, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences announces its newest automated liquid handler, the Biomek NGeniuS workstation, at the virtual Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting.

Biomek NGeniuS workstation. Image Credit: Beckman Coulter Life Sciences - Flow Cytometry

Advances in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology mean more labs — of all sizes — can leverage the power of NGS to accelerate genomic research. The Biomek NGeniuS workstation is a purpose-built liquid handler for NGS library preparation. It offers an easy-to-use solution that reduces manual transfers and hands-on-time for the traditionally labor-intensive process of library construction.

This demonstrates our unwavering dedication to listening to our customers and meeting their evolving needs both in and out of the laboratory. Its compact size and value brings an ingenious option to labs that want the benefits of automation yet are using manual library preparation kits.” Mike Musgnug, Vice President and General Manager of the Biotechnology Business Unit, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences.

The Biomek NGeniuS workstation virtually eliminates loading errors by combining a sophisticated optical analytics technology — Dynamic DeckOptix system — with a heads-up display, to provide users real-time feedback on labware placement. Our exclusive Biomek NGeniuS Portal software allows any batch size, from 4-24 samples, to be set up from anywhere and monitored remotely from a Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge enabled computer. Hands-on time is further reduced by innovations including a reagent input carousel to minimize the manual transfer of reagents, along with an integrated thermal cycler and labware transport system.

This newest addition to our Biomek family builds on a rich history dating back to 1986 with the launch of the Biomek 1000. For more than 35 years, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has been at the forefront of liquid handling innovation and we’re proud to offer this cost-effective solution to NGS labs.” Mike Musgnug, Vice President and General Manager of the Biotechnology Business Unit, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences.

Following the Biomek NGeniuS workstation debut at AGBT, virtual demonstrations are available from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences ahead of the projected launch later this year. For more information including to request a demonstration visit http://www.beckman.com/liquid-handlers/biomek-ngenius