Join a brief introduction to Nucleic Acid Gel Stains: exploring safer dyes and Non-UV imaging solutions

At Pittcon, we are featuring our advanced Gel Box Illuminator that provides clear visualization of DNA after electrophoresis. It is optimized for use with both Red and Green dyes (no EtBr) and generates no UV radiation. For more information go to: Gel Box Illuminator

Image Credit: OMEC Medical

OMEC's innovative ODM and OEM capabilities leverage and optimize light and optics. We are a unique vendor in this field and offer specialized solutions to our partners who are seeking optics experts.

Read about our ODM and OEM advantages here.

We are also developing an inexpensive, easy-to-use PCR, ideal for quick turnaround lab experiments and student lab education.

Check out the 4-well design here: Isothermal RT PCR

