Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy provides new opportunity to develop cancer cell and gene therapies

Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy wants to change the C-word from Cancer to Cure -- building on the life-changing success of CAR-T therapies for blood cancers, the organization is now focused on the urgent need to translate this success into therapies to fight more types of cancer, such as solid tumor cancers.

On April 29, 2021, the organization is bringing together the world's most renowned scientists and companies who are driving the latest advances in cancer cell and gene therapy for solid tumors to the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy Summit 2021.

The Summit 2021 will be held online on Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m (ET), and provides the unique opportunity to connect with leading researchers developing the next generation cancer cell and gene therapies, biotech companies who are bringing new treatments through the clinic, and investors who are funding this burgeoning pipeline of solid tumors breakthroughs. A total of eight panels will discuss advances in solid tumor therapies with featured panels tackling the greatest challenges in hard-to-treat cancers like pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, a brain cancer.

It's so rare to have the opportunity to hear from the world's top cancer researchers, biotechs, investors and patients all in the same room. We're excited to have Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy be the catalyst for these important conversations that will help not only other scientists working on new cell and gene therapy approaches, but companies seeking investment to advance their clinical pipelines, and patients and their families looking for potentially life changing therapeutic options in their fight against cancer." Barbara Lavery, Chief Program Officer, Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy

The day wraps up with a keynote presentation titled, "Does Cancer Have a Future?" with Nobel Prize Laureate James P. Allison, PhD, University of Pennsylvania's Carl H. June, MD, who is a TIME magazine person of the year, and Pulitzer Prize winning author and oncologist Siddhartha Mukherjee, MD, author of The Emperor of All Maladies. To learn more, see the list of speakers and panels and register for the event, visit the website Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy Summit 2021.