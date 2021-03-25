Study shows substantial benefit of combination therapy for advanced Marburg infections

A new study conducted at the Galveston National Laboratory at the The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston (UTMB) has shown substantial benefit to combining monoclonal antibodies and the antiviral remdesivir against advanced Marburg virus. The study was published today in Nature Communications.

Marburg is a highly virulent disease in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola. In Africa, patients often arrive to a physician very ill. It was important to test whether a combination of therapies would work better with really sick people. Our data suggests that this particular combination allowed for recovery when given at a very late stage of disease."

Tom Geisbert, Professor, Department of Microbiology & Immunology, UTMB and  Study's Principal Investigator

Related Stories

Dr. Zachary A. Bornholdt, Senior Director of Antibody Discovery and Research for Mapp Biopharmaceutical and a co-author on the study, said, "Often small molecules and antibodies are positioned to compete with each other for a single therapeutic indication. Here we see the benefit of pursuing both treatment strategies in tandem and ultimately finding synergy upon combining both approaches together."

Geisbert, Bornholdt and a large team at UTMB, Mapp Biopharmaceuticals and Gilead have been developing monoclonal antibody (mAbs) therapies to treat extremely dangerous viruses like Marburg and Ebola for several years. The treatments have proven to be highly effective in laboratory studies and emergency use, particularly when delivered early in the disease course.

In this study, using a rhesus model, treatment with monoclonal antibodies began six days post infection, a critical point in disease progression. The combination therapy with the antiviral remdesivir showed an 80 percent protection rate, indicating promise for treatment of advanced Marburg infections.

Source:

University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston

Journal reference:

Cross, R.W., et al. (2021) Combination therapy protects macaques against advanced Marburg virus disease. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22132-0.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New platform using green algae tests for SARS-CoV-2 virus
Natural virus-induced immunity protective against UK and South African SARS-CoV-2 variants in hamster study
Researcher find an emergent SARS-CoV-2 variant in California
Research suggests SARS-CoV-2 vaccine distribution strategy focusing on where virus spreads more easily
Virus-specific cellular immunity may be essential for long-term protection against SARS-CoV-2
Pomegranate peel extract shows potential as inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 virus
Moderna to develop three new mRNA-based vaccines against HIV, influenza, and the Nipah virus
COVID-19 vaccines reduce virus transmission in healthcare worker case study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Professor Mark McGurk speaks to News-Medical about his groundbreaking research that has led to the discovery of a world-first treatment for oral cancer.

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Hepatitis C virus drugs synergize with remdesivir against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro