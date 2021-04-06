Rice University, Houston Methodist launch collaboration to solve clinical problems with neurorobotics

Neurosurgery's history of cutting diseases out of the brain is morphing into a future in which implanting technology into the brain may help restore function, movement, cognition and memory after patients suffer strokes, spinal cord injuries and other neurological disorders. Rice University and Houston Methodist have forged a partnership to launch the Center for Translational Neural Prosthetics and Interfaces, a collaboration that brings together scientists, clinicians, engineers and surgeons to solve clinical problems with neurorobotics.

This will be an accelerator for discovery. This center will be a human laboratory where all of us -- neurosurgeons, neuroengineers, neurobiologists -- can work together to solve biomedical problems in the brain and spinal cord. And it's a collaboration that can finally offer some hope and options for the millions of people worldwide who suffer from brain diseases and injuries." Dr. Gavin Britz, Chair of the Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery, Center Co-Director

Houston Methodist neurosurgeons, seven engineers from the Rice Neuroengineering Initiative and additional physicians and faculty from both institutions form the center's core team. The center also plans to hire three additional engineers who will have joint appointments at Houston Methodist and Rice. Key focus areas include spinal cord injury, memory and epilepsy studies, and cortical motor/sensation conditions.

"The Rice Neuroengineering Initiative was formed with this type of partnership in mind," said center co-director Behnaam Aazhang, Rice's J.S. Abercrombie Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, who also directs the neuroengineering initiative, which launched in 2019 to bring together the brightest minds in neuroscience, engineering and related fields to improve lives by restoring and extending the capabilities of the human brain. "Several core members, myself included, have existing collaborations with our colleagues at Houston Methodist in the area of neural prosthetics. The creation of the Center for Translational Neural Prosthetics and Interfaces is an exciting development toward achieving our common goals."

The physical space for the center's operation includes more than 25,000 square feet of Rice Neuroengineering Initiative laboratories and experimental spaces in the university's BioScience Research Collaborative, as well as an extensive build-out underway at Houston Methodist's West Pavilion location that's expected to be completed late this year. The Houston Methodist facility will include operating rooms and a human laboratory where ongoing patient/volunteer diagnosis and assessment, device fabrication and testing, and education and training opportunities are planned.

"This partnership is a perfect blend of talent," said Rice's Marcia O'Malley, a core member of both the new center and university initiative and the Thomas Michael Panos Family Professor in Mechanical Engineering. "We will be able to design studies to test the efficacy of inventions and therapies and rely on patients and volunteers who want to help us test our ideas. The possibilities are limitless."

Houston Methodist neurobiologist Philip Horner describes the lab as "a merging of wetware with hardware," where robotics, computers, electronic arrays and other technology -- the hardware -- is incorporated into the human brain or spinal cord -- the wetware. The centerpiece of this working laboratory is a zero-gravity harness connected to a walking track, with cameras and sensors to record feedback, brain activity and other data.

While the Houston Methodist space is being built, collaborations already are underway between the two institutions, which sit across Main Street from one another in the Texas Medical Center. Among them are the following: