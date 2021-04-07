Manual workers are twice as likely to develop ALS, study finds

ALS is a progressive neurological disease that attacks the nerves that interact with the body's muscles. The disease typically leads to complete paralysis of the body, robbing patients of their ability to walk, speak, eat and breathe.

Researchers studied ALS patients and healthy elderly volunteers living in Malta who took part in an ongoing study aiming at identifying genetic and environmental risk factors. Malta is a sovereign microstate in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, and is home to a geographically and culturally isolated population. Recently, Maltese ALS patients were found to have a unique genetic makeup compared to their European counterparts.

In this study, based on demographic data collected over a four-year period, the researchers found that manual workers were twice as likely to develop ALS. Indeed, close to two thirds of ALS patients reported a blue-collar job as their main occupation during their entire career.

We have long known that Italian football players, American National Football League players and military serviceman have an increased risk of ALS compared to the general population. A common thread running through these professions is sustained or strenuous physical exertion. Our study supports this notion."

Dr Ruben J. Cauchi, PhD, study's lead researcher, senior lecturer at the University of Malta's School of Medicine and lead investigator at the University of Malta's Centre for Molecular Medicine and Biobanking

Related Stories

Despite the fact that Malta does not have professional football players nor an elite military service, the study found that sweat-inducing jobs including those in construction and carpentry were associated with a higher ALS risk. Patients in these occupations were more prone to develop bulbar-onset ALS, a form of the disease in which speech or swallowing problems appear before muscle weakness in the limbs. Patients with bulbar-onset ALS fare worse than those with limb-onset.

The setting up of a national ALS Registry and Biobank at the University of Malta in 2017, with the aim of identifying and tracking ALS patients and healthy volunteers, was key for this discovery. Right now, the research team is studying the interplay between genetics and environmental exposures in causing ALS in patients.

Source:

University of Malta

Journal reference:

Wismayer, M.F., et al. (2021) Occupation and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis risk: a case-control study in the isolated island population of Malta. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Frontotemporal Degeneration. doi.org/10.1080/21678421.2021.1905847.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Single injection of RNA therapy improves vision in patient with genetic form of childhood blindness
Research explores sex differences in placental defenses against SARS-CoV-2 infection
Research surveys hygiene practices in food supply chains during COVID-19 pandemic
New genetic link to male infertility found
Comorbidities lead to an increased risk of death from Covid-19, research shows
Fight for Sight funds research to explore gene editing as treatment for inherited retinal diseases
Proper choice of control group nullifies most observed genetic markers for severe COVID-19, study suggests
Rare genetic variant may explain severe COVID-19 in young healthy male patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Marcos Quintela Vasquez about the work he is conducting regarding the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer in partnership with Porvair Sciences.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

Challenges In The Cell-Free Production of Biologics

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Mace, CEO at SwiftScale Biologics, about the work they do in cell-free synthesis, their partnership with Sartorius and the biologics field as a whole.

Challenges In The Cell-Free Production of Biologics

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists discover new genetic disease that causes abnormal brain development in children