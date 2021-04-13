EFP launches Europerio Series to showcase the hottest topics in oral health

Get ready for the hottest topics in oral health with the EuroPerio Series, a virtual initiative of the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP).

Gum diseases affect most people at some point during their lives. They are caused by the body's reaction to bacteria that build up in the mouth and cause inflammation. The two main forms are gingivitis and periodontitis.

Registration is now open for the EuroPerio Series launch event on 5 June, which will be broadcast live from the Bella Center Copenhagen in Denmark. Seven additional sessions will follow virtually, one each month from September 2021, paving the way for the in-person EuroPerio10 congress in June 2022 in Copenhagen.

Explore the EuroPerio Series scientific programme: https://www.efp.org/europerio-series/programme/.

Gum diseases can often be stopped with good oral hygiene and professional cleaning to remove bacteria and reduce inflammation. But some patients require surgery to clear hard-to-reach bacteria and repair tissue destruction - this topic kicks off the EuroPerio Series, featuring state-of-the-art presentations by international experts.

Stay tuned for future sessions on the links between gum disease, diabetes, and heart disease - find out how healthy gums can help prevent these conditions. In addition: insights into how personalised medicine is being used to treat periodontitis and problems with dental implants. Plus: the future of bone regeneration to promote tissue reconstruction after gum disease. And much more.

We have an exciting programme lined up for the EuroPerio Series showcasing the most important scientific issues of the day discussed by opinion leaders from around the globe. The interactive virtual sessions will enable you to quiz the experts from wherever you are." Professor David Herrera, EuroPerio10 Scientific Chair

Professor Phoebus Madianos, EuroPerio10 chair, said: "EuroPerio10 was postponed until 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The EuroPerio Series will provide a taster of what's to come next year and be a warm-up for our highly-anticipated event in Copenhagen."

Professor Nicola West, EFP secretary general and EuroPerio10 treasurer, said: "Gum disease affects up to half of all adults worldwide, with the majority totally preventable. Don't miss this virtual series for up-to-the-minute evidence on prevention and treatment, plus links to other common illnesses including heart disease, diabetes and dementia."