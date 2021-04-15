CHOP researchers identify key target responsible for treatment failure in patients with hemophilia A

Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have identified a key target that may be responsible for treatment failure in about 30% of patients with hemophilia A. The target, known as B cell activating factor (BAFF), appears to promote antibodies against and inhibitors of the missing blood clotting factor that is given to these patients to control their bleeding episodes. The findings, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, raise the possibility of using anti-BAFF therapies, potentially in combination with immune tolerance therapies, to tame the immune response in some patients with severe hemophilia A.

Hemophilia A is the most common inherited bleeding disorder, affecting 1 in 10,000 men worldwide. The condition is the result of a missing coagulation factor known as factor VIII (FVIII), which leads to uncontrolled bleeding episodes, joint disease, and increased risk of death. To control the disease, patients receive infusions of the FVIII protein to replace the missing coagulation factor, but for reasons scientists haven't fully understood, approximately 30% of patients with severe hemophilia A develop neutralizing antibodies known as FVIII inhibitors that prevent the treatment from working, which negatively affects disease management.

Some patients resistant to FVIII protein replacement therapy receive immune tolerance induction (ITI), wherein high doses of FVIII are given over a period of one to two years to build up tolerance. However, ITI is demanding on patients and families, and the treatment - which is both costly and invasive - isn't always effective.

To both uncover the mechanism behind the anti-FVIII immune response and expose a potential target, the researchers explored the possible role of BAFF in regulating FVIII inhibitors. Prior studies have shown that high plasma BAFF levels are implicated in some autoimmune diseases, as well as antibody-mediated transplant rejections. Using both adult and pediatric hemophilia A patient samples and hemophilia A mouse models, the researchers explored their hypothesis that BAFF may play a role in the generation and maintenance of FVIII antibodies.

Related Stories

The research team, led by CHOP and Indiana University School of Medicine, found that BAFF levels were elevated in pediatric and adult patients who were resistant to FVIII replacement therapy; after successful ITI, those BAFF levels decreased to levels similar to non-inhibitor patients. In patients for whom ITI was unsuccessful, BAFF levels remained elevated. Working in mouse models, the researchers found that giving the mice prophylactic anti-BAFF therapy before FVIII treatment prevented inhibitors. In mice with established inhibitors, the researchers found that treating the mice with both anti-BAFF and rituximab, a chimeric antibody that depletes mature B cells, dramatically reduced FVIII inhibitor titers by, at least in part, reducing FVIII-specific plasma cells.

Our data suggest that BAFF may regulate the generation and maintenance of FVIII inhibitors, as well as anti-FVIII B cells. Given that an FDA-approved anti-BAFF antibody is currently used to suppress the immune response in autoimmune diseases, future research should explore the use of this treatment in combination with rituximab to achieve better outcomes for hemophilia A patients resistant to FVIII protein replacement therapy."

Valder R. Arruda, MD, PhD, co-senior author, researcher, Division of Hematology at CHOP and director of CHOP's NIH-funded Center for the Investigation of Factor VIII Immunogenicity

Source:

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Journal reference:

Doshi, B.S., et al. (2021) B cell–activating factor modulates the factor VIII immune response in hemophilia A. Journal of Clinical Investigation. doi.org/10.1172/JCI142906.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Comorbidities lead to an increased risk of death from Covid-19, research shows
Research finds polymerase of SARS-CoV-2 can adopt an alternative structure
Fight for Sight funds research to explore gene editing as treatment for inherited retinal diseases
Research explores sex differences in placental defenses against SARS-CoV-2 infection
New research could rescue failed immunotherapies for treating solid tumors
Heart Research UK funds new project investigating the effects of COVID-19 on blood vessels and blood pressure
Delayed second dose strategy with mRNA vaccines may reduce COVID-19 mortality, say researchers
Research surveys hygiene practices in food supply chains during COVID-19 pandemic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Marcos Quintela Vasquez about the work he is conducting regarding the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer in partnership with Porvair Sciences.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Proper choice of control group nullifies most observed genetic markers for severe COVID-19, study suggests