Study uncovers role for STING in regulating tumor response to DNA-damaging treatments

In a study by Yale Cancer Center, researchers report on the discovery of a new role for STimulator of INterferon Genes or STING. STING has traditionally been implicated in the immune response to DNA damage, however, in this study, the focus is on STING's role in the tumor DNA damage response. The findings may lead to improved treatments, including new combinations of therapies for patients diagnosed with head and neck cancers. The paper is published online today in the journal Nature Communications.

"These results highlight a previously unknown role for STING in regulating the tumor response to DNA-damaging treatments," said Thomas Hayman, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Therapeutic Radiology at Yale Cancer Center and lead author of the study. "Excitingly, our results support the clinical evaluation of STING agonists in combination with DNA-damaging treatments in patients with head and neck cancer to improve responses to standard therapies."

Related Stories

For this study, utilizing a genetic screening-based approach, researchers uncovered a new way STING regulates resistance to DNA-damaging cancer therapies. Specifically, scientists show loss of tumor STING blunts the production of treatment-induced reactive oxygen species (ROS) leading to decreased DNA damage, decreased tumor cell death, and ultimately resistance to DNA-damaging therapies. Importantly, an analysis of tumor samples from patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma corroborates these preclinical findings and suggests that loss of STING expression correlates with worse clinical outcomes. Finally, Yale researchers add, activation of STING with a clinically available STING agonist increases the effectiveness of radiation therapy to decrease head and neck tumor growth. Researchers suggest further study of STING as a biomarker for treatment selection is warranted.

"The results are very encouraging, especially bigger picture," said Joseph Contessa, MD, PhD, Professor of Therapeutic Radiology and of Pharmacology and Co-Leader of the Radiobiology and Radiotherapy Research Program at Yale Cancer Center and senior author of the study. "This work shows us an example of the high risk/ high reward screening experiments that will move our field forward to seek better treatments for a wide range of cancers."

Source:

Yale Cancer Center

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows how proteins work in concert to resolve DNA double-strand breaks
Researchers identify long-sought enzyme that prevents cancer
Study may lead to new treatment for incurable brain cancer in children
Machine learning could assist in the proper management of tongue cancer
Exercise training may slow breast cancer growth by increasing anti-tumor immune response
FDA approves immunotherapy for first-line treatment of advanced gastric cancer
Study finds higher death rates among UK cancer patients following COVID-19 diagnosis
Experts to discuss advanced cancer cell and gene therapies at Summit 2021

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Marcos Quintela Vasquez about the work he is conducting regarding the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer in partnership with Porvair Sciences.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research could lead to better treatment for aggressive prostate cancer