Listen: A rookie doctor starts her career, forged by the pandemic

On this week's episode of "America Dissected," host Dr. Abdul El-Sayed spoke with Dr. Paloma Marin-Nevarez, an emergency medicine resident at UCSF Fresno, and KHN senior correspondent Jenny Gold about the challenges Marin-Nevarez faced as a new doctor learning the ropes during a devastating pandemic.

Each July, thousands of new physicians begin their on-the-job training at hospitals across the U.S. Marin-Nevarez began caring for severely ill covid patients just a few months after the beginning of the pandemic.

"We were pretty much just abducted from med school, ripped out of our med school community and just thrown into our residencies," she told El-Sayed.

Related Stories

Because of covid precautions, many of the socializing and orientation traditions for new doctors were set aside. Soon, Marin-Nevarez was working more than 80 hours a week in a new, unfamiliar city. "So it was an isolating time," she said.

The trio's conversation begins at 9:59 of the podcast.

Gold's audio story, produced in collaboration with the Reveal podcast, follows Marin-Nevarez during her first emotional months as a doctor, surrounded by death as she counseled families who had lost loved ones. Her time caring for patients in the ICU also highlighted the inequality of the pandemic, with Latino, Black and Native American people dying of covid-19 at much higher rates than white people.

'Into the Covid ICU': A New Doctor Bears Witness to the Isolation, Inequities of Pandemic

Dr. Paloma Marin-Nevarez graduated from medical school during the pandemic. We follow the rookie doctor for her first months working at a hospital in Fresno, California, as she grapples with isolation, anti-mask rallies and an overwhelming number of deaths.

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds correlation between COVID-19 pandemic and six unhealthy eating behaviors
Pandemic highlights need for urgent care clinics for women
Allometric model shows human travel is closely related to spread of COVID-19
Study assess prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 in England after third national lockdown
SARS-CoV-2 nucleoprotein can trigger α-synuclein amyloid fibril formation
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected sleep patterns for many US citizens?
Researchers assess SARS-CoV-2 transmission risk during air travel
Early monoclonal antibody therapies beneficial for COVID-19, finds study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Marcos Quintela Vasquez about the work he is conducting regarding the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer in partnership with Porvair Sciences.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
COVID-19 vaccination of lactating mothers elicits specific IgA antibodies in breast milk