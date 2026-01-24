WHO Member States advance negotiations on the Pathogen Access and Benefit‑Sharing system

The World Health OrganizationJan 24 2026

The World Health Organization (WHO) Member States this week advanced their negotiations on the Pathogen Access and Benefit‑Sharing (PABS) system in a resumed session of the Intergovernmental Working Group (IGWG) on the WHO Pandemic Agreement. The PABS system is a core element of the agreement adopted by the World Health Assembly (WHA) in May 2025.

During the session held on 20–22 January 2026, Member States continued text‑based negotiations on outstanding issues in the draft annex and exchanged views aimed at narrowing differences and identifying areas of convergence.

"I am encouraged by the progress we have made in several areas, with signs of emerging consensus for some parts of the Pathogen Access and Benefit‑Sharing system," said IGWG Bureau co‑chair Ambassador Tovar da Silva Nunes, of Brazil. "As we look ahead to the fifth session, the focus will be on the outstanding, complex issues. The resumed session has helped us gain a clearer picture of where we stand."

Established by the WHA, the IGWG is tasked, as a priority, with drafting and negotiating the PABS system, which is intended to enable safe, transparent and accountable sharing of pathogens with pandemic potential and their genetic sequence information, alongside the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from their use, including vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.

The resumed session was held following a request by Member States to extend the fourth meeting of the IGWG, which convened in December 2025.

"Member States have engaged in constructive discussions this week," said IGWG Bureau co-chair Mr Matthew Harpur, of the United Kingdom. "As we make progress towards the May deadline, I am encouraged by their willingness to work together and bridge differences to deliver an effective Pathogen Access and Benefit‑Sharing system."

Further meetings of the IGWG are scheduled in the coming months as Member States continue their negotiations.

A strong Pathogen Access and Benefit‑Sharing system will be a cornerstone of a safer and more equitable world. I thank countries for their commitment to multilateral solutions."

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General

The outcome of IGWG's work will be submitted to the Seventy‑ninth World Health Assembly in May 2026 for its consideration.

