Adult stimulant prescriptions more than doubled since the start of the pandemic

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Canadian Medical Association JournalMar 9 2026

New prescriptions for stimulants among adults, largely to treat ADHD, more than doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in younger adults, found new research published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.251065.

In the past, stimulants have been prescribed mainly for pediatric cases of ADHD and some other conditions. However, over the last 20 years, ADHD diagnoses and stimulant prescriptions have increased globally in adults, and data indicate this trend accelerated after the start of the pandemic. Canadian researchers sought to understand whether this trend is evident in Canada and to understand the demographic characteristics of people using these medications.

Our findings may reflect improved recognition and treatment of ADHD in adulthood; however, the speed and scale of this growth also raises important questions about how diagnoses are being made, and if this prescribing is always appropriate."

Dr. Tara Gomes, program director of the Ontario Drug Policy Research Network at St. Michael's Hospital, Unity Health Toronto and an ICES scientist, Toronto, Ontario

During the study period from January 2016 to June 2024, 327 053 adults in Ontario were dispensed at least 1 new prescription for stimulants. More than half (55%) were female, the median age was 31 years, and the majority (91%) lived in urban areas. The start of the pandemic saw a short-term decline in new recipients of stimulant prescriptions, followed by a subsequent rapid increase. Interestingly, the largest increase and highest rates of new stimulant recipients occurred among younger age groups, most notably among 18- to 24-year-olds. As well, prior to the pandemic, stimulant prescribing rates were similar between males and females, but during the pandemic, rates of stimulant prescriptions were consistently higher among females in all age groups.

"Many of these findings are consistent with trends in stimulant prescribing observed globally in the post-pandemic era and are likely influenced by greater awareness of adult ADHD and improved access to care following a historical pattern of underdiagnosis of ADHD in adulthood - particularly among women," says coauthor Dr. Mina Tadrous, associate professor, Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Toronto. "However, the rising impact of social media influencers on ADHD awareness in young adults, as well as the rapid evolution of virtual health services that support online assessments and treatment, may also be contributing to misdiagnoses and potential harm."

Related Stories

Studies in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Finland have reported similar trends in increasing stimulant use. Increased awareness and diagnosis of adult ADHD, expanded access to prescriptions through virtual care, more time spent on screens, and mental distress are some touted driving factors. The use of prescription stimulants to manage people who have anxiety and depression may also be contributing to the trend, as 25% of new recipients of stimulants were diagnosed with one or both conditions.

The researchers also noted shifts in prescribing patterns, with a decline in prescriptions from psychiatrists after the start of the pandemic (from 26% to 18%) and an increase in prescriptions from nurses and nurse practitioners (from 2% to 10%).

"While greater awareness of adult ADHD has likely supported many people accessing timely care, the speed of rising stimulant prescribing in this population alongside more non-specialist initiation, increasing virtual care, and shorter assessment timelines also raises concerns about the quality of diagnostic practices," cautions Dr. Gomes. "Because diagnosing adult ADHD requires careful and comprehensive clinical evaluation, these patterns point to the importance of ensuring that rigorous assessment protocols are used to support treatment decisions that are better aligned with clinical standards."

The authors call for ongoing monitoring and evaluation to understand the root causes of rising rates of stimulant use and balance between treatment when indicated and protecting patients against potential harms.

Source:

Canadian Medical Association Journal

Journal reference:

Gomes, T., et al. (2026). Patterns of prescription stimulant initiation before and during the COVID-19 pandemic: a population-based time-series analysis. Canadian Medical Association Journal. DOI: 10.1503/cmaj.251065. https://www.cmaj.ca/content/198/9/E313

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Religious faith linked to lower psychological distress during Covid-19 lockdown
New research sheds light on E. coli spread in human communities
COVID-19 lockdown timing tied to changes in executive function
Six years after COVID-19: Lessons learned and pandemic preparedness
Half of hospitalized COVID-19 patients developed long COVID
Study charts the escalating spread of resistant bacteria and fungi
Canadian study reveals how COVID-19 lockdowns masked child maltreatment
COVID-19 immunity stays specific and barely boosts protection against common cold coronaviruses

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Key PABS annex negotiations for WHO Pandemic Agreement near completion