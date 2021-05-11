Experts discuss the synergistic effects of acoustics-based therapy and cancer immunotherapy

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. In this review the authors Yuheng Bao, Jifan Chen, Pintong Huang and Weijun Tong from Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, China discuss the synergistic effects of acoustics-based therapy and immunotherapy in cancer treatment.

Related Stories

Cancer immunotherapy to enhance the autogenous immune response to cancer tissue is reported to be a promising method for cancer treatment. After the release of damage-associated molecular patterns, dendritic cells mature and recruit activated T cells to induce immune response.

To trigger the release of cancer associated antigens, cancer acoustics-based therapy has various prominent advantages and has been reported in various research. In this article, the authors classify acoustics-based therapy into sonopyrolysis-, sonoporation-, and sonoluminescence-based therapy.

Detailed mechanisms of each therapy are discussed to demonstrate the status of cancer immunotherapy induced by acoustics-based therapy and to posit future research directions.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Yuheng, B., et al. (2021) Synergistic Effects of Acoustics-based Therapy and Immunotherapy in Cancer Treatment. BIO Integration. doi.org/10.15212/bioi-2021-0007.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cancer researchers receive $3 million NCI grant to study cognitive dysfunction after chemotherapy
Targeted therapies could exploit unique metabolic features of pancreatic cancer cells
UMass Amherst researchers achieve breakthrough in the fight against cancer
Rucaparib drug is effective in treating certain types of ovarian cancers, shows study
Study suggests new avenues for treating Black patients who disproportionately die of prostate cancer
New study launched to more accurately diagnose early hepatocellular carcinoma
Girls with higher BMI are less likely to develop breast cancer as adults
Novel approach to immunotherapy design could pave the way for new brain cancer treatments

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
SARS-CoV-2 infection prolongs viral shedding and lymphocyte loss in patients with cancer