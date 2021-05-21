Psychosocial support interventions in hospitals can save 5% of patient lives

May 21 2021

Psychosocial support interventions that promote the health behaviors of patients in medical settings save about 1 in 20 lives, according to a study published May 18 in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine by Timothy B. Smith of Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah, United States and colleagues. On average, psychosocial interventions prolonged medical patient life to the same extent as cardiac rehabilitation or treatments for alcoholism or smoking.

Hospitals, clinics, and health organizations have provided psychosocial support interventions for patients to supplement medical care. But variability exists among psychosocial interventions, and prior reviews of interventions augmenting psychosocial support in medical settings have reported mixed outcomes. Smith and his collaborators conducted a meta-analysis to assess the effectiveness of psychosocial support interventions in improving patient survival, and to identify factors associated with greater effectiveness. The authors searched the literature for relevant randomized controlled trials (RCTs) that were published from 1980 to 2020, and focused their analysis on 106 RCTs including a total of 40,280 patients in inpatient and outpatient health care settings.

Related Stories

Among 87 RCTs reporting data for discrete time periods, there was a 20% increased likelihood of survival among patients receiving psychosocial support compared to control groups receiving standard medical care. Among those studies, psychosocial interventions explicitly promoting health behaviors improved the likelihood of survival, whereas interventions without that primary focus did not. Across 22 RCTs reporting survival time, psychosocial interventions were associated with a 29% increased probability of survival over time. Studies with patients having relatively greater disease severity tended to yield smaller gains in survival time relative to control groups. According to the authors, future psychosocial support interventions targeted at medical patients should address health behaviors such as motivation to adhere to treatments rather than focusing solely on emotional and psychological support.

Source:

Brigham Young University

Journal reference:

Smith, T. B., et al. (2021) Effects of psychosocial support interventions on survival in inpatient and outpatient healthcare settings: A meta-analysis of 106 randomized controlled trials. PLOS Medicine. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.1003595.

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

No placental damage observed in case study of pregnant women with mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations
Monoclonal antibody bamlanivimab reduces hospitalization and death in moderate-to-severe COVID-19
Could stem cells improve the outcome of ARDS in severe COVID-19?
Highly efficient immune response in asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 patients
Scientists produce a universal flu vaccine using nanoparticles to induce long-lasting immunity
Is COVID-19 a new disease?
Antibody response following SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine is greater than natural infection
Dominance of South African SARS-CoV-2 variant in the US is unlikely but possible

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
An intranasal COVID-19 vaccine elicits long-lasting immunity against SARS-CoV-2 variants in vivo