Poor sleep increases risk of long-term cognitive decline in Hispanics/Latinos

Poor sleep impacts the risk of long-term cognitive decline in Hispanic/Latino middle aged and older adults differently than it does in non-Hispanic adults, according to research led by University of Miami Miller School of Medicine neurology faculty and the largest long-term study of U.S. Hispanic/Latinos to date.

During seven years of follow-up, Hispanics/Latinos were more likely to develop cognitive declines in processing speed, mental flexibility, and verbal memory, if they had sleep disordered breathing, such as obstructive sleep apnea, and long sleep duration of nine or more hours. The risk was especially high in middle-aged adults without metabolic syndrome and women without obesity or metabolic syndrome according to the paper recently published in Alzheimer's & Dementia, the Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.

A surprising finding of this study of 5,500 U.S. Hispanic/Latino adults was that participants without obesity that had sleep apnea and long sleep duration had worse cognitive decline. To some extent, this was like a natural experiment where we removed the effect that obesity has on cognition and saw 'the pure effect' of sleep difficulties, such as sleep apnea, and long sleep duration on cognitive health."

Alberto Ramos, M.D., M.S.P.H., Study Senior Author, Associate Professor of Neurology, and Research Director of Sleep Disorders Program

The work shows that the metabolic risk factors that predict neurocognitive decline in non-Hispanics are not generalizable to Hispanics, according to Sonya Kaur, Ph.D., instructor in the Division of Neuropsychology at the Miller School.

"In general, the relationship between sleep and cognition was not mediated by metabolic syndrome and obesity in Hispanics like it is in non-Hispanics," Dr. Kaur said. "For Hispanics, sleep seems to be a much stronger predictor than obesity and metabolic syndrome that are traditionally thought as predictors in terms of what causes cognitive decline in non-Hispanics."

Related Stories

This is important given that, compared to non-Hispanic whites, Hispanics/Latinos are at greater risk for metabolic syndrome and are at 4 times the risk of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, according to Dr. Kaur.

The findings highlight the importance of a precision medicine approach in studying and treating Hispanic/Latino patients.

"In the big picture, these findings have implications for how we can personalize treatment of sleep disorders to more effectively lessen cognitive decline, prevent neurocognitive disorders such as Alzheimer's disease and preserve brain health," Dr. Ramos said. The Miller School has long been a leader in identifying disorders and risk factors associated with dementia and Alzheimer's and Hispanic health.

"We are conducting ongoing research on the cognitive effects of migration factors and genetic risk factors in Hispanic patients, because there is evidence that genetic risk factors in non-Hispanic whites do not predict cognition decline in the same way as in Hispanics," Dr. Kaur said.

Previously, Dr. Ramos and colleagues published data showing a high prevalence of sleep disorders associated with neurocognitive dysfunction, including memory decline, in a diverse population of Hispanic/Latino participants.

"This study builds on our previous work," said Dr. Ramos, who recently was awarded a five-year $13 million grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) to study "Sleep in Neurocognitive Aging and Alzheimer's Research."

Source:

University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Enough to wreck their rest: $10,322 for a sleep study
Caffeine can boost energy and mood but does not fight sleep deprivation
UVA research sheds new light on why sleep increases risk of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy
Children with sleep disordered breathing disorder are likely to show aggressive, hyperactive behaviors
Long-term prescription medication use may not improve disturbed sleep
Sleep disorders increase health care utilization and costs
Sleeping six to seven hours a night associated with more favorable heart health
Study sheds new light on the memory function of sleep in humans

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Women with history of weight cycling have increased rates of sleep problems