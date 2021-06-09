Soft diets may alter the brain's control of chewing, study finds

Incoming sensory information can affect the brain's structure, which may in turn affect the body's motor output. However, the specifics of this process are not always well understood. In a recent study published in Scientific Reports, researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) found that when young rats were fed a diet of either soft or regular food, these different sensory inputs led to differences in muscle control and electrical activity of the jaw when a specific chewing-related brain region was stimulated.

Chewing is mainly controlled by the brainstem, a brain region that controls many automatic activities such as breathing and swallowing. For chewing, the brainstem is also influenced by signaling that comes from higher brain regions, including the cortical masticatory area (CMA), which can be split into the front (anterior) and back (posterior) parts. When the anterior CMA is stimulated, signals travel through the brainstem and reach the jaw muscles, causing chewing to occur. However, it remains unknown whether incoming sensory information affects chewing under the control of the anterior CMA, something researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) decided to address.

In the developing brain, changes in sensory information can greatly affect the brain's structure. We fed 2-week-old rats either a soft diet or a regular diet, and then investigated a range of different neuromuscular outcomes in response to stimulation of the anterior CMA."

Takashi Ono, Study's Senior Author

Related Stories

After rats had been fed the soft or regular diet for 3 to 9 weeks, electrodes were used to stimulate the anterior CMA while the rats' jaw movements were measured, along with the electrical activity of the jaw muscles. In response to anterior CMA stimulation, rats in the soft diet group had altered movement and electrical activity in the jaw muscles compared with the regular diet group.

"Our findings suggest that the anterior CMA strongly influences the regulation of chewing, and is affected by sensory inputs during development. As such, reduced chewing function during growth should be corrected as soon as possible to avoid any potential adverse effects on jaw muscle development and chewing ability," says Ono.

Given the importance of chewing for obtaining nutrients, the results of this study could be vital for monitoring and improving chewing ability in young children with chewing difficulties, as well as in adults after trauma or disease. The results of this study suggest that the brain's control of chewing may be influenced by simply increasing chewing difficulty.

Source:

Tokyo Medical and Dental University

Journal reference:

Aung, P.T., et al. (2021) Effects of low occlusal loading on the neuromuscular behavioral development of cortically-elicited jaw movements in growing rats. Scientific Reports. doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86581-9.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Data from pre-adolescent brain activation study may clarify risk factors for mental health disorders
Brain study may lead to new treatments for neuro-immune conditions
Secondary infections amplify the brain's immune response and affect memory in Alzheimer's disease
Study offers a deeper understanding of the molecular basis for schizophrenia
Researchers create cellular and spatial “atlas” of the choroid plexus during different life stages
Gut-brain communication by distinct nerve cells differently controls satiety and blood sugar levels
New technology can explain the effect of genetic factors on brain structure, function
Study examines brain scans of COVID-19 patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Sophisticated brain models can predict language recovery in Hispanic stroke survivors