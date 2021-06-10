Young drivers using cell phones while driving more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors

A new study from researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the University of Pennsylvania's Annenberg Public Policy Center found that 18- to 24-year-olds who use cell phones while driving are more likely to engage in other risky driving behaviors associated with "acting-without-thinking," a form of impulsivity. These findings suggest the importance of developing new strategies to prevent risky driving in young adults, especially those with impulsive personalities. The study was recently published in the International Journal of Environmental Research Public Health.

Cell phone use while driving has been linked to increased crash and near-crash risk. Despite bans on handheld cell phone use while driving in many states, crash reduction results are inconsistent. One explanation may be that those who use cell phones while driving are more likely to engage in other intentionally risky behaviors. Instead of solely addressing the use of cell phones while driving, the authors suggest training young drivers to avoid all risky behaviors associated with impulsivity and sensation seeking.

Related Stories

"This study found that frequent cell phone use while driving was only one indicator of a more general pattern of risky driving practices associated with prior crashes in young drivers," said lead study author Elizabeth Walshe, PhD, a research scientist at the Center for Injury Research and Prevention (CIRP) at CHOP and co-leader of CHOP's Neuroscience of Driving research program. "Assessment of personality traits, such as impulsivity and sensation seeking, may be helpful to identify drivers most at risk in order to provide more targeted interventions promoting safe driving."

This retrospective study recruited 384 young drivers from across the U.S. to complete an online survey measuring risky driving practices - including cell phone use - as well as history of crashes and impulse-related personality traits. The study found that 44.5% of drivers reported being in at least one crash, and 73% of them reported cell phone use while driving. Those who used cell phones while driving were also more likely to participate in other risky driving behaviors, including ignoring speed limits, aggressively passing vehicles going in the same direction, and running red lights. The use of cell phones was not uniquely associated with prior crashes but was one of several risky activities related to crashes.

"It may be useful to treat cell phone use while driving as part of a group of risky driving behaviors, such as driving while impaired by alcohol," said study co-author Dan Romer, PhD, research director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania and a senior fellow at CIRP. "For example, messages to enhance driver safety might focus on a larger range of hazardous practices that place the driver and others at risk rather than citing only one, like cell phone use."

Source:

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Journal reference:

Walshe, E.A., et al. (2021) Rethinking Cell Phone Use While Driving: Isolated Risk Behavior or a Pattern of Risk-Taking Associated with Impulsivity in Young Drivers?. International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. doi.org/10.3390/ijerph18115640.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study observes broad and invariable memory B cell response following SARS-CoV-2 infection
SARS-CoV-2 evades neutralizing antibodies and rapidly spreads by cell fusion, finds study
UC San Diego Health offers new immunotherapy treatment for multiple myeloma following FDA approval
Researchers identify a novel link between aging, metabolism and anti-cancer T-cell function
Cell-to-cell contact helps in spreading SARS-CoV-2, finds study
Mast cell activation may underlie inflammation in severe COVID-19
QurAlis gears up for clinical development of therapeutic candidate, QRL-101
Standardizable assay detects T cell responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study uncovers novel molecular mechanism of immune cell migration