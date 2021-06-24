A new guide for cancer-associated thrombosis

Ever since the association between cancer and thrombosis was reported by Jean-Baptiste Bouillaud in the early 19th century, cancer-associated thrombosis has remained a challenging domain of cancer management. Thrombosis can at times be a lead to cancer diagnosis, while it often complicates medical situations as a coexisting disorder.

Cancer-associated thrombosis is a broad area but can be parsed into "bite-size" pieces that are easily "digestible" for consumption for the learner. The day of the giant 1,000-page medical tome is over. This is a book that highlights an important subject in an easy and to-the-point quick read that will not bore you with endless unnecessary detail. This book 'Thrombosis in Cancer: A Medical Professional's Guide to Cancer Associated Thrombosis' will turn you into a knowledgeable physician in this field in the shortest amount of time.

Related Stories

It is a compilation that serves to provide the reader a comprehensive review of the current medical literature and guidelines for cancer-associated thrombosis.

'Thrombosis in Cancer: A Medical Professional's Guide to Cancer Associated Thrombosis' is clinically oriented as compared to some in-depth basic science coverages of preexisting books on CAT. Our primary target audience naturally remains generalists and graduate-level trainees. We have strived to stay current in terms of literature review. Specifically, we notice a paucity of evidence-based literature on thrombosis prophylaxis among cancer patients. We hope to infuse interest among our audience through an easy read of a complex entity that includes specific clinical situations and challenges, and hopefully a palatable end produce. We hope to bring relevant updates in our future versions as this field continues to evolve and new studies and literature informs future guidelines and practice.

Source:

Bentham Science Publishers

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Discovery provides new target to make melanomas more vulnerable to anti-cancer treatments
Adding immune oncology drug to chemotherapy improves response in subset of breast cancer patients
Researchers develop new therapeutic approach for treating acute myeloid leukemia
Convalescent plasma can improve chances of survival among blood cancer patients with COVID-19
Blood test may help identify risk of bladder cancer recurrence after surgery
Combination of anti-HER2 breast cancer therapy and checkpoint inhibitor provides no benefit
Study: Cancer cells grown in culture dishes have less parity with their human sources
Using natural killers from the immune system to target breast cancer cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cancer immunotherapy may self-limit its efficacy in fighting tumors, study finds