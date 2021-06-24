A new guide for cancer-associated thrombosis

Ever since the association between cancer and thrombosis was reported by Jean-Baptiste Bouillaud in the early 19th century, cancer-associated thrombosis has remained a challenging domain of cancer management. Thrombosis can at times be a lead to cancer diagnosis, while it often complicates medical situations as a coexisting disorder.

Cancer-associated thrombosis is a broad area but can be parsed into "bite-size" pieces that are easily "digestible" for consumption for the learner. The day of the giant 1,000-page medical tome is over. This is a book that highlights an important subject in an easy and to-the-point quick read that will not bore you with endless unnecessary detail. This book 'Thrombosis in Cancer: A Medical Professional's Guide to Cancer Associated Thrombosis' will turn you into a knowledgeable physician in this field in the shortest amount of time.

It is a compilation that serves to provide the reader a comprehensive review of the current medical literature and guidelines for cancer-associated thrombosis.

'Thrombosis in Cancer: A Medical Professional's Guide to Cancer Associated Thrombosis' is clinically oriented as compared to some in-depth basic science coverages of preexisting books on CAT. Our primary target audience naturally remains generalists and graduate-level trainees. We have strived to stay current in terms of literature review. Specifically, we notice a paucity of evidence-based literature on thrombosis prophylaxis among cancer patients. We hope to infuse interest among our audience through an easy read of a complex entity that includes specific clinical situations and challenges, and hopefully a palatable end produce. We hope to bring relevant updates in our future versions as this field continues to evolve and new studies and literature informs future guidelines and practice.