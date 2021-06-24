Healthcare Automation and Digitalization Congress focuses on accessible and affordable healthcare

Jun 24 2021

Accessible and affordable healthcare is one of the topics of Healthcare Automation and Digitalization Congress. It will take place in Zurich, Switzerland on the 22nd - 23rd of March, 2021. At the Congress, top-management from healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, healthcare professionals, IT managers, and heads from technology companies will discuss the developing ways of the remote access to medical services.

Image Credit: AUTOMA+ Healthcare Edition 2021

Access to medical care is widely discussed in the healthcare industry. There is no need to place every person to a hospital because most of the patients are able to take care of themselves with the help of the distance consultation and wearable devices. People use mobile soft, watches, trackers, and other wearables to measure vitals, and these technologies help lots of people to analyze their lifestyle in order to prevent health problems. But these technologies are only the tip of the iceberg: there is always a high need in more qualitative devices that can track the vitals and supply the drugs if the patients are not able to visit a hospital at the moment.

The global healthcare market needs to evolve its mechanisms to provide end-users with better solutions. Remote medical technologies will increase the availability of instant help by connecting the outlying regions, facilitating access to the narrow specialists, and reducing the consultation and treatment price. Healthcare digitalization can also affect the mental health level, that is an important matter to every country's public health policy.

The Congress session dedicated to accessible and affordable healthcare will raise the topics of Telehealth and mHealth, home-based care, micro-hospitals, and digital devices for personal usage. These and many other questions will gather worldwide experts of the health digitalization at the AUTOMA+ Healthcare Edition.

Request the full business program: https://bit.ly/3frMLq1

Source:

AUTOMA+ Healthcare edition

