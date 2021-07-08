New insights on how endometriosis can impact women's professional lives

In women in their mid-40s to early 50s, endometriosis--a condition in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus--was linked with poor work ability and more sick days, but not with unemployment or early retirement.

The findings, which are published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica and stem from a population-based group of Finnish women across all employment sectors, provide insights on how endometriosis can impact women's professional lives.

"To our knowledge, this is the first general population-level study on the association between endometriosis and work ability, including a life course approach to disability retirement," the authors wrote.

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Rossi, H-R., et al. (2021) The association of endometriosis with work ability and work life participation in late forties and lifelong disability retirement up till age 52: A Northern Finland Birth Cohort 1966 study. Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica. doi.org/10.1111/aogs.14210.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a face mask that can detect COVID-19

A face mask has been developed that can detect COVID-19. News-Medical spoke to the researchers behind this idea to find out more about how it works.

Developing a face mask that can detect COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 on dialysis patients

In this interview, News-Medical speaks to Professor Simon Davies and Dr. Raymond Vanholder about the impact of COVID-19 on kidney dialysis patients.

The impact of COVID-19 on dialysis patients

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »