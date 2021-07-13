KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Becerra urges Congress to expand Medicare, address Rx prices

The Biden administration stands ready to work with Congress to address drug prices and expand Medicare, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a wide-ranging interview with "What the Health?" on Tuesday.

The former California attorney general also said his top priority while in office is to attack health disparities. "There are a whole bunch of Black and brown communities that have never had the kind of access to care that others have," he said. "And when they come to the doctor, they come with the kind of conditions that show they didn't have health care before."

Becerra, who before coming to Washington successfully led a coalition of Democratic attorneys general in defending the Affordable Care Act from efforts to have it declared unconstitutional, said as secretary he's looking forward to further expanding the 2010 health law.

Related Stories

"Now we're playing offense," he said. "We've got the ball and we've got to march it down the field, and we intend to because there are many Americans who still need good coverage."

Check back later for a full transcript of the conversation.

To hear all our podcasts, click here.

And subscribe to KHN’s What the Health? on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Continuity of nursing care in home health visits may prevent rehospitalization for dementia patients
Drugmakers’ spending on stock, dividends and executive pay exceeds research, democrats say
Effort to decipher hospital prices yields key finding: don’t try it at home
Aging immigrant population in the United States poses health policy challenges
Patients' socioeconomic status can influence the medical assistance in dying
FDA's controversial decision to approve aducanumab for Alzheimer's treatment raises major ethical issues
Multiple geriatric conditions increase treatment burden in older patients with bladder cancer
Rural ambulance services are in jeopardy as volunteers age and expenses mount

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a face mask that can detect COVID-19

A face mask has been developed that can detect COVID-19. News-Medical spoke to the researchers behind this idea to find out more about how it works.

Developing a face mask that can detect COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Why we may never know whether the $56,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug actually works