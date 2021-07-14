Antidepressants may lower risk of death, complications in people with diabetes and depression

People with diabetes and depression who take antidepressants may have a lower risk of death and of serious diabetes complications, according to a new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

People with diabetes face a higher risk of depression, which makes them more likely to die or develop diabetes complications including heart and kidney disease, stroke, eye, and foot problems. Depression makes diabetes complications worse due to stress, body weight changes, and lack of exercise.

People with depression and diabetes have poorer health outcomes than those with diabetes alone, and regular antidepressant treatment could lower their risk of complications."

Shi-Heng Wang, Ph.D., Study Author, China Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan

"People who adhere to their antidepressants have better diabetes outcomes and quality of life than those with poor adherence," said study author Chi-Shin Wu, M.D., Ph.D., of the National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan.

The researchers conducted a nationwide retrospective cohort study of 36,276 patients with depression and diabetes to determine if antidepressants could improve diabetes outcomes. They found regular antidepressant treatment was associated with a lower risk of death and heart disease.

