Human waste contamination in urban surface waters is driving the spread of 'superbugs'

Contamination of urban lakes, rivers and surface water by human waste is creating pools of 'superbugs' in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMIC) - but improving access to clean water, sanitation and sewerage infrastructure could help to protect people's health, a new study reveals.

Researchers studied bodies of water in urban and rural sites in three areas of Bangladesh - Mymensingh, Shariatpur and Dhaka. They found more antibiotic resistant fecal coliforms in urban surface water compared to rural settings, consistent with reports of such bacteria in rivers across Asia.

Publishing their findings in mSystems today, researchers from the University of Birmingham and the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh call for further research to quantify the drivers of antibiotic resistance in surface waters in Bangladesh.

Related Stories

Lead author Willem van Schaik, Professor of Microbiology and Infection at the University of Birmingham, commented: "The rivers and lakes of Dhaka are surrounded by highly-populated slums in which human waste is directly released into the water. The presence of human gut bacteria links to high levels of antibiotic resistance genes, suggesting that such contamination is driving the presence of these 'superbugs' in surface water.

"Interventions aimed at improving access to clean water, sanitation and sewerage infrastructure may thus be important to reduce the risk of antimicrobial resistance spreading in Bangladesh and other LMICs. While levels of antibiotic resistance genes are considerably lower in rural than in urban settings, we found that antibiotics are commonly used in fish farming and further policies need to be developed to reduce their use."

The prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria causing infections is increasing globally, but the clinical issues, including significant morbidity and mortality, posed by these bacteria are particularly alarming in LMICs. The prevalence multidrug-resistant E. coli among healthy humans is relatively high in Bangladesh, as it is in other LMICs.

Dhaka, has a population of around 16 million people, with a population density that ranks among the highest of any megacity, but less than 20% of households are directly connected to sewerage infrastructure.

The research team found that urban surface waters in Bangladesh are particularly rich in antibiotic resistance genes, with a higher number of them associated with plasmids indicating that they are more likely to spread through the population.

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria that colonize the human gut can be passed into rivers, lakes and coastal areas through the release of untreated wastewater, the overflow of pit latrines during monsoon season or by practices such as open defecation.

These contaminated environments are often used for bathing, for the washing of clothes and food preparation equipment, thus increasing the risk of human gut colonisation by antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Source:

University of Birmingham

Journal reference:

McInnes, R.S., et al. (2021) Metagenome-Wide Analysis of Rural and Urban Surface Waters and Sediments in Bangladesh Identifies Human Waste as a Driver of Antibiotic Resistance. mSystems. doi.org/10.1128/mSystems.00137-21.

Posted in: Microbiology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Fungi and bacteria in the gut may equally impact human health and disease severity
Can saliva metabolomics predict COVID-19 severity?
Study uncovers how specific bacteria contribute to common, recurrent gynecological condition
Study reports low risk for COVID-19 in Emergency Medical Service personnel exposed to aerosol-generating procedures
New research examines the elimination of the B.1.362 + L452R variant in Israel
SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing in oral fluids may be an efficient way forward for research in children
GARDP, CHAI and Shionogi collaborate to accelerate access to antibiotic for bacterial infections
Pandemic of antibiotic resistance is shortening the lives of children in Bangladesh

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a face mask that can detect COVID-19

A face mask has been developed that can detect COVID-19. News-Medical spoke to the researchers behind this idea to find out more about how it works.

Developing a face mask that can detect COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Bacteroides-dominant gut microbiome linked with advanced cognition and language skills in infant boys